Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Andrew Hall's avatar
Andrew Hall
Oct 8Edited

I still cannot believe that graphic isn’t from a Warner Bros. cartoon starring Wile. E Coyote. Beep beep!

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Marten
Oct 3

It is not Donald the Terrible but Donald the "Horrible" I"m wondering what motivate him to live The damage is simply "irreparable" and Israhell has no reason to exist anymore !!!!

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