Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Paul Winter's avatar
Paul Winter
3h

He is a failure of a president

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
4h

Is Trump and his band of merry looters profiting from it all like you describe?

Probably, I wouldn't doubt it.

Is there a real problem with Canada and the current global trade infrastructure, system that are Trump's biggest haters pointing out him and his band of merry looters profiting from it like this piece describes?:

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/07/24/mike-steger-explains-why-u-s-canada-trade-conflict-represents-much-more/

So pick your thief and your tyrant. There ain't no saints. We're ruled by thugs and criminals. And the fact is too may people are asleep, don't care, or only see the thieves, thugs, criminals and tyrants they've been trained to see in a binary understanding of the world, "my team" vs "their team."

If your work wasn't so caught up in the binary and you exposed the thievery, thuggery, criminality and tyranny that work in predictable, coordinated opposition, the Divide and Conquer paradigm maybe it would help the world step out of the binary illusion that we are divided believing exists.

We, the "left/liberal/progressive/communist" supporters and the "right/conservative/fascist" supporters aren't naturally adversaries. We are captives in a false binary. It is those who use, wield, manipulate supporters of the left/right into doing their bidding vs. those they use and manipulate. There are many more of us than those pulling the strings, reaping the riches we create, we build. The parasite class. That takes what isn't theirs to take. Selling us on their benevolence and wisdom, whilst setting us at each other's throats over false divides.

It is Authoritarianism, of multiple varieties vs Individual Sovereigns, born with inalienable rights, God-given. Who choose to work collaboratively with each other, not under force or duress, not compelled to associations we do not choose.

Trump blah blah blah blah. China blah blah blah. Putin blah blah blah. EU blah blah blah. Canada blah blah blah. Iran blah blah blah. Israel blah blah blah. It's all a circus sideshow to the main event. That we're blind to seeing.

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