[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

“President Donald Trump on Monday July 21, 2026 imposed a 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods, declaring that Canada has unfairly discriminated against American autos, alcohol and dairy products.”

As reported in Canada:

“The move could unleash a new wave of economic chaos, with risks of higher inflation and further fraying of relations between two nations that had been closely woven together before Trump’s return to the White House. The administration official previewing the action said that Canada was one of the only nations other than China that retaliated against Trump’s previous tariffs and must be held accountable.”

There is a geopolitical dimension behind Donald Trump’s relationship with the Ottawa government. As we recall, Trump considers Canada as the 51st state.

In this article, we will focus on the US president’s intent to trigger financial chaos.

What is the Ultimate Unspoken Agenda

At this stage this is a “threat” emanating from Trump rather than a carefully formulated US-Canada tariff policy agenda.

The impacts on stock markets of rising tariffs on Canadian goods “raised uncertainty for investors on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 fell 1.6% on the day.”

Based on previous tariff confrontations (see below), there is an unspoken intent behind “Trump’s Threats”: Engineer chaos on stock markets and money markets.

President Trump’s cronies, including major financial entities and billionaires –who have prior knowledge and inside information of Trump’s statements– are slated to make billions on the stock markets and money markets worldwide.

Morever, Trump’s intent is also to destabilize the Canadian dollar.

This tariff operation as well as previous operations emanates from the Trump administration’s Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, a distinguished financier and billionaire, acutely familiar with so-called speculative transactions, former partner and esteemed colleague of George Soros.

This is not the first time that Trump tariff “threats” (announcements) are used to trigger chaos on stock markets and money markets.

When Trump’s threat to increase tariffs is “generously” revised or reversed by the president, at some future date, then the money and stock market movements, go up again.

It’s Big Money for those who have inside information and foreknowledge of the chronology of Trump statements and its impact on stock and money market movements.

Insider Trading Financial Methodology

Major financial actors, using the instruments of speculative trade, have the ability to fiddle and rig market movements to their advantage.

There is no such thing as a “Free Market.”

These tools of manipulation have become an integral part of the financial architecture; they are embedded in the system.

There are several instruments including:

futures,

put options,

index funds,

derivatives,

naked short selling,

etc.

They are used to make billions of dollars when the stock market crumbles. The more it falls, the greater the gains. Those who make it fall “are speculating on its decline.”

The stock exchange has been transformed into a multi-billion dollar Gambling Casino.

The stock market is heavily manipulated. The driving force behind the meltdown is speculative trade (with prior knowledge). The system of “private regulation” serves the interests of the speculators.

Let us look at the broader picture as well as previous impositions of Trump tariff policies

Inside Information and Foreknowledge of Presidential Statements and Actions? The Imposition of Tariffs.

Trump’s February 28, 2025 and March 2, 2025 “Threats.”

“US President Donald Trump said Thursday [February 28, 2025] tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods are set to take effect on March 4 [2025],while also threatening to impose an additional 10% on Chinese imports on the same date.” (CNN emphasis added)

Stage One: He Threatened to Implement the Tariff Policy on March 4, 2025

The Sunday-Monday “Casino Operation” (March 2-3, 2025)

The NYSE Collapsed in March 3, 2025, following official statements by Trump concerning tariffs pertaining to Canada, Mexico and China. There was a worldwide downward stock market movement on March 3, 2025, following President Trump’s statements.

It was categorized as one of the largest financial NYSE crashes since 24 February 2020 a the height of the Covid Crisis.

Stage Two: The Threat against China is Revised (Two Months Later) on May 12, 2025

President Trump’s announced on Monday, the day after Mother’s Day (May 12, 2025), that tariffs imposed on China would be brought down from 135% to 30%.

And China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10% from a massive 125%.

Was there foreknowledge, was there inside information regarding the US-China deal on tariffs reached in Geneva on Mother’s Day weekend, prior to Trump’s official declaration on Monday morning on May 12?

Media pundits who have an understanding of stock market speculative operations will invariably remain mum, casually pointing to “the market mechanism.”

What was the response of stock markets worldwide?

On the New York Stock Exchange, “markets have been retracing the “totality of their correction experienced in the first ten days of April.”

“Stocks surged on Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to slash tariffs… The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8%, or nearly 1,200 points, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.3% and 4.4%, respectively… “ “Hong Kong stocks led gains in the region with the Hang Seng Index surging 2.98% to end the day at 23,549.46, while the Hang Seng Tech index advanced 5.16% to 5,447.35, their highest levels since March 27 The issue of possible foreknowledge and inside information on behalf of President Trump was pushed under the rug.

White House Statement of President Trump

Success of the US-China Trade Deal was confirmed by the negotiating team in Geneva and President.

See Trumps White House Statement dated March 11, 2025.

My message to millions of friends everywhere.

Keep your life long savings out of the stock market.

“They have foreknowledge. You don’t.”

The unspoken objective of “speculative” instruments (derivatives, put options, etc.) is to appropriate the lifelong savings of millions of people.

That’s the fraudulent agenda of the super-rich billionaires and “philanthropists.”

—Michel Chossudovsky, July 22, 2026