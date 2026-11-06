An earlier version of this article was first published on June 5, 2021 at the height of the Covid Crisis. You can read it here.

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset has been long in the making.

Meetings behind closed doors coupled with important public statements: more than six years prior to the Covid-19 Crisis at the outset of the January 2014 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“Push the Reset Button Initiative” (Davos, 2014)

"What we want to do in Davos this year [2014]… is push the reset button. The world is much too much still caught in a crisis management mode and we forget that we should take now into our hands and we should look for solutions for the really fundamental issues.” WEF Klaus Scholz, Davos, January 2014)

World Economic Forum. Davos, January 2014. Debate and Discussion on “Push the Reset Button”.

WEF chairman Hopes the Forum will help push the “reset” button on the world economy.

Skip the video

short video: 2’.14” click left to return to substack

Microchips in Human Bodies

Two years later in a 2016 interview with the Swiss TV network (Radio Télevision Suisse), World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab talked about implanting microchips in human bodies.

“What we see is a kind of fusion of the physical, digital and biological world” said Klaus Schwab.

Schwab explained that human beings will soon receive a chip which will be implanted in their bodies in order to merge with the digital world.

RTS: “When will that happen? KS: “Certainly in the next ten years. [2026] “We could imagine that we will implant them in our brain or in our skin”. “And then we can imagine that there is direct communication between the brain and the digital World”.

Video: Towards Digital Tyranny

The interview with RTS can be viewed below, followed by the analysis of Peter Koenig.

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June 2020: The WEF Announces “The Great Reset” at the Height of the Covid Crisis

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.” — Klaus Schwab, WEF (June 2020)

Below is the WEF video (June 2020); a short public relations video ploy in favor of “The Great Reset”.

“Our World Has Changed. Our Challenges are Greater. Fragilities Exposed. What are the Challenges. Our System Needs a Reset. Everyone has a Role to Play. The Great Reset. Join Us”

See the WEF Great Reset

Misleading Statements, Propaganda

What the WEF wants you to believe is that “V the Virus” is the cause of stock market instability, corporate bankruptcies, worldwide unemployment, poverty and despair.

The rise in billionaires Net Wealth is largely attributable to The Covid Crisis and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”.

The collapse of stock markets has resulted in one of the most important transfers in money wealth in modern history.

The Coronavirus is not the cause of financial collapse. What prevails is an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty which enables powerful financial interests to manipulate the stock market and consolidate their financial positions.

There is evidence that “corporate insiders sold off billions of dollars worth of shares in their own companies just before the stock market imploded.”

The billionaire “architects of chaos and disaster” have enriched themselves in the course of the first 12 months of the Covid Crisis starting with the Lockdown (March 18, 2020 -March 18, 2021). (See table below)

Source of above Table: Forbes Data Institute for Policy Studies (IPS)

March 18 [2020] was used as the unofficial beginning of the crisis because by then most federal and state economic restrictions responding to the virus were in place. March 18 2020 was also the date that Forbes picked to measure billionaire wealth for the 2020 edition of its annual billionaires’ report, which provided a baseline that IPS compare periodically with real-time data from the Forbes website. PolitiFact has favorably reviewed this methodology. (see Michel Chossudovsky, Chapter V)

The process of billionaire enrichment is not limited to the first year of the Covid-19 Crisis . (March 18, 2020- March 18, 2021)

Enrichment is Ongoing From March 2020 to the Present: November 2026

Below are the Data for Net Worth of the Billionaires (November 6, 2026) which are compared to those of March 18, 2020.

Consult the Forbes Page (Real Time Billionaires, November 6, 2026)

Billionaire Net Worth on November 6, 2026 Compared to March 18, 2020

A Few Examples.

Elon Musk: $843.2 Billion (November 6, 2026). $24.6B on March 18, 2020

Bill Gates: $124 Billion, (November 6, 2026) $98 Billion on March 18, 2020

Jef Bezos: $381.2B, (November 6, 2026) $54.7 Billion on March 18, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg, $ 212.2Billion, (November 6, 2026) $54.7 Billion on March 18, 2020

In the words of David Rockefeller:

“…The world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” (Quoted by Aspen Times, August 15, 2011, emphasis added)

The WEF’s Great Reset consists in scrapping existing forms of democratic government, while imposing a World Government controlled by the “Supranational Sovereignty” of the financial establishment.

What they want you to believe is that the billionaire philanthropists have come to the rescue of the world’s 8 billion population.

What is at stake is a “global governance” scenario imposed on 193 members states of the United Nations.

“The Great Reset” constitutes a fraudulent worldwide agenda of economic and social engineering conducive to rising social inequalities, unemployment, mass poverty coupled with the collapse of national sovereignty and democratic forms of government.

“Push to Reset” Worldwide is a crime against humanity.

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

First published in August 2022. Print version in Japanese.

Free of Charge for ALL our Readers. Click here to Download

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people.

We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

Price: $11.50 FREE COPY! Click here (docsend) and download.

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