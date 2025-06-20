Michel Chossudovsky

Rob (c137)
4hEdited

What kind of ally doesn't protect their allies?

Russia abandoned Syria, another one of their "allies".

With friends like Russia, who needs enemies?

Remember, Russia went along with the clot shots and so did Iran. And no, the Russian shots were not safe!

Also BRICS is a fraud. A single nation, Brazil was able to prevent Venezuela from entering it.

Sounds like single veto power to me, which is the most authoritarian bullshit.

Helena Glass
2h

I think Putin has a different attitude about ‘friendship’ when it comes to any sovereign nation. He doesn’t judge and simply advocates trade. Western nations judge to justify war and regime change. Trump could learn from this-

