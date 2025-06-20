[This article was originally published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

The mainstream media reported on June 19, 2025 that “Putin Says Russia Could Help Broker a Deal between Iran and Israel.” (See Ames Jordan and Harriet Morris, AP News)

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to help mediate an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, suggesting Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program while assuaging Israeli security concerns. Speaking to senior news leaders of international news agencies, Putin noted that

“it’s a delicate issue,” but added that “in my view, a solution could be found.”

Asked how Russia would react if Israel kills Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin refused to answer, saying that

“I don’t even want to discuss such a possibility.”

Khamenei has rejected U.S. calls for surrender in the face of more Israeli strikes and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them.” (AP News)

What is the significance of this action on the part of Vladimir Putin?

First of all, Putin has a long standing personal relationship (friendship) with Netanyahu.

Second, Iran and Russia are allies from the military standpoint.

The Russian Federation is acutely aware that Netanyahu is a US proxy and that the threat directed against Iran emanates from the US military and intelligence apparatus.

Who calls the shots in the U.S.? Is it Trump or is it the so-called “Shadow Government” affiliated to the Democrats who in turn have links to their “partners” in EU-NATO including the UK (Starmer), Germany (Merz) and France (Macron).

What is at stake is a complex system of alliances and cross-cutting coalitions.

Russia is an ally of Iran. While Russia has no formal military alliance with Israel, this longstanding personal relationship between Netanyahu and Putin is certainly playing a key strategic role.

“During his 12 years as prime minister, Netanyahu had close relations with Putin, speaking to the Russian president on the phone every few weeks and meeting in person every few months.” (Axios)

In his book, Netanyahu writes positively about Putin and describes him as “smart, sophisticated and focused on one goal – returning Russia to its historical greatness.” (Ibid)

What is unfolding?

The President of the Russian Federation is using his friendship with Netanyahu as a means to weaken the US-NATO-Israel “alliance” and to prevent Israel’s IDF from continuing to bomb Iran on behalf of the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu is in crisis.

The recent attacks on Iran were carefully planned by US-NATO-Israel.

Since 2005, in the wake of the 2003 Iraq war, Israel has been actively involved in the US-NATO alliance.

As conveyed by Dick Cheney in 2005, America needs Israel ‘to do the dirty work for us’ and that suggests that Washington has a stranglehold over Prime minister Netanyahu.

According to Cheney (2005):

“The Israelis might well decide to act first, and let the rest of the world worry about cleaning up the diplomatic mess afterwards”

We are beyond the threat of a “diplomatic mess.” And Trump has skillfully created another “diplomatic mess.”

Israel is an undeclared nuclear power acting on behalf of Washington.

And there are “people” within the US administration and the US Congress who are firmly committed to the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Iran.

Moreover, several of America’s European allies –which are non-nuclear states– are involved in the deployment of U.S. tactical nuclear B61 (11 and 12) weapons on behalf of the Pentagon. These military bases are intent upon deploying tactical nuclear weapons against Iran.

Triple Entente, Triple Alliance. Remember World War I. Today’s structure of alliances and cross-cutting coalitions is far more complex than that prevailing in World War I.

Bear in mind, 15% of the population of Israel (1.3 million) are of of Russian descent. Israeli Russians (many of whom have dual citizenship) have been routinely recruited by Israel’s Defense Forice (IDF).

The friendship between Putin and Netanyahu is of a geopolitical nature. In regard to Russia, it is nonetheless strategic.

It could lead to weakening the US-sponsored structure of political alliances namely US-NATO-Israel.

Will it change the course of history?

What is now abundantly clear is that the Ukraine-Russia war theater and that of the Middle East are integrated.