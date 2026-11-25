[This article by Julian Rose was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

You know the pattern. You have joined the dots. You cannot avoid recognising that you are being drawn further and further into the mechanism of The Great Reset doctrine “You will own nothing and you will be happy”.

To put AI in its true perspective one needs to remind one’s self that intelligence is only one component of the qualities that make up a fully developed human being.

Great Reset

Placing high emphasis on ‘intelligence’ covers over our expansive spiritual, creative and universal nature, relegating it to a lesser role in the evolving qualities that guide we humans towards higher consciousness.

‘Intelligence’ is needed to make progress within the demands of the status quo Matrix. To get on in business and in competitive interactions that form the basis of a materialistically driven society.

One that places ‘being smart’ as pretty much the pinnacle of what’s needed to be a success in commercial dealings, academia and almost all activities that pit man against man or woman against woman in a race to be top of the pile.

So no wonder the ‘intelligent Smart phone’ has become the ultimate play thing for a generation raised on ever multiplying mind based activities crowding-out deeper thoughts, feelings and aspirations unique to the privilege of being human.

Human beings are quantum – and it is precisely the lack of this wholeness that is behind our reductionist linear existence in which it’s considered an accolade to be called ‘smart’.

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So now we are being told to accept that ‘smart artificial intelligence’ is the most important technological breakthrough of our era and is going to out perform humans due to its ability to provide instantaneous, unlimited reams of information.

Information?

Is that what the great buzz is all about? Into the brain and out again within a few seconds on the flickering Smart phone screen or through a chip under the skin, or via the satellite directed pulsed microwaves of Star Link?

Does that make you feel so much better about your life? Does it awaken your consciousness about the nature of reality? Your awareness of the multi dimensions beyond the three dimensional prison of the present reality?

Does it help your ability to seek a deeper strata of peace and understanding concerning your own life and the lives of others? Does it fulfil your desire for union with your Creator?

Do you get excited at the prospect of being on the receiving end of 5G and 6G electro magnetic, cancer inducing microwave frequencies bringing all this ‘oh so important’ information to your already over stretched and overstuffed brain? I think not, but maybe I’m wrong.

Now the excitement centres around the fact that all this information is being generated by an ‘artificial’ source. It is not just that one will go on receiving an overload of superficial messages most of which the brain cells delete in order to save some space for human thought – but that all this is being ‘upgraded’ to be artificial.

The upgrade to artificial is being promoted as the revolutionary factor that has the world so excited and ready to interact with an abstract entity composed of millions of gigabytes of existing published and spoken words, all condensed into ready to digest algorithmic answers to any and all our problems, questions and queries.

Very seductive, but do you ever get the feeling you’re being conned?

I am not saying that information, in itself, is a problem. Of course not. Good information provides the basis for arriving at an understanding – a making sense of – the complexities of daily life and indeed of historical events. We need it in order to map out explanations for why, where and what is going on or went on during and before our particular time on this planet.

Good information can be eye opening, because so much of quality has been hidden to prevent ‘we the people’ understanding the reality behind events that deeply affect all of us.

However, artificial intelligence does not provide that sort of information. It does not mean we have no need to demand answers under the Freedom of Information Act.

On the contrary it rehashes and rearranges old information revealing that everything we need to know already exists in some manuscript or other – and that the allure comes from the fact that one can find this stuff instantly, rather than having plough through hundreds of books in the library.

The ultimate arm chair convenience – and highly seductive. One which makes getting along in the present status quo prison considerably easier – and will soon mean no getting along at all without it.

Which raises the really big question: do you want to live the rest of your life as a slave to a digital big brother?

Is your desire to stay connected to a world specifically designed to enslave one in a Smart concentration camp?

Is that something to which we should sacrifice our natural environment; our water resources; our energy resources; our ability to think clearly and creatively; our jobs; our satisfaction in performing manual tasks well; our higher aspirations that don’t fit a technocratic monoculture; our sensitivities to subtle vibratory waves not contaminated by electro magnetic frequencies; our slower meditative reflections on the nature of reality?

All these and more – are now being sacrificed for the sake of acquiring artificial access to already available information – and making that into a god to whom one must pay one’s obeisance and equip one’s self with the smart tools of the trade that make it possible to receive the whole digital, processed AI package.

Would it not be better to decamp? To stop complying? To establish base in a simpler, less cluttered and independent setting? A place where you can grow your own food, draw your own water from the well and produce your own energy from non corporate sources? Where you can commune with nature and find the peace of mind to develop your alliance with God?

Let us never forget that AI is the chosen tool of the architects of control who realise it will enable them to retain uninterrupted surveillance and control of our lives from the suburban kitchen sink to the gallery seat at the opera.

The required vast, crude data centres essential to this process will not just become the pervasive new architecture of the countryside, they will swallow irreplaceable natural resources essential for food production and the basic maintenance of our daily domestic lives.

Take a deep breath. Allow yourself to consider the consequences of being at the mercy of something over which you have no control whatsoever – and which demands your compliance – so that you can accomplish any one of hundred tasks needed to conform to the diktats of this Orwellian age of uninterrupted intrusion and control.

You know the pattern. You have joined the dots. You cannot avoid recognising that you are being drawn further and further into the mechanism of the Great Reset doctrine “You will own nothing and you will be happy”. The one that inexorably leads to the capture and re-engineering of our DNA, the promised dominance of the transhuman cyborg and the end of humanity as we know it.

Remember that we are the sons and daughters of an indescribable, omniscient Supreme Consciousness and from this source we have been granted the ability to adopt a revolutionary approach to life, in which love, wisdom, truth and courage form the centre ground and everything else spreads out from there.

That is where our true self resides and manifests its startling charisma, attracting all to the essential nucleus of the Supreme. From where all life began – and to which all life is returning.

Stand strong, free from the props of deceptive technologies that pose as essential to your existence within a debased, desensitised and fanatical status quo.

Leave it all behind and strike out on the road that leads to victory for an awakened humanity in which heart, mind and spirit work together as one in informing us of the way ahead for the fully realised life we know to be our birthright.

***

Julian Rose is the author of ‘In Defence of Life’, John Hunt Publications, Earth Books, UK. He is an early pioneer of organic farming, a widely read essayist, broadcaster and international activist. Visit www.julianrose.info

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

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