Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
15h

A false feeling of safety. I do not need to carry cash with me, I will use my card. But the card reader enters into your privacy. I can pay online without having to send a check, which could go lost. In all the 20 years I used checks not one went lost - although with the postal changes, one arrived way late. This is how the drawstring closes. Now all my payments are done online because you have no choice. Even your taxes have to be paid online.

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Binra's avatar
Binra
3h

Yes.

Taking this further, what are the true seed thoughts holding and expressing sovereignty or wholeness of life? Are they not of of a connected wholeness of and thus identification in life as the freedom and responsibility of an integrative spirit?

The proclivity to ego-centric imbalance, polarisation and factions can be seen to be contained and checked and to some degree educated by the framework of law and civilising structure.

It can be seen easily enough that human beings express the terrain that shapes their thought, which is not merely the physical environmental factors, but the psychic, social and economic factors.

To put it another way, we are beneficiaries or expression of structural containments that we might assume to be moral right or even a freedom from moral responsibility.

The 'Liberal' mindset came or was induced to think itself free to remake a human society free of a catastrophic, sinful, evil past under rational oversight whose systems dictated moral responsibility in terms of reframing moral accusation as intellectual claim to superior knowledge coupled with technological advantage - set in the systematic usurp of Law, Science, Economics, as the leverage by which to shape the framing of human society.

That this results in humanity as a laboratory for those who set and operate the parameters of the cage is a direct result of the mapping and inducement of an egocentric response to 'carrot and stick' of incentivisations. Toward a state in which 'comply or die!' becomes the social normal'. Such a perversion of Law is itself a diabolic egotism in those who suffer the addictive-compusive lack of moral restraint in the face of open temptations to engage in loveless appetites, that are this 'normalised' as lifestyle choices as a ratcheting revelation of a blind and hollow or meaningless mechanism that demands control to the point of destruction or complete functional breakdown.

"if you were to remove certain subtle safeguards in society many

men who had been respectable all their lives would be trans-

formed by the discovery of the things which it was now

possible to do with impunity; weak men would apparently take

to crime who had previously been kept on the rails by a

certain balance existing in society; and you can produce

a certain condition of affairs in which people go plundering

and stealing though hitherto throughout their lives it had

never occurred to them even to want to steal. A great and

prolonged police-strike, the existence of a revolutionary situation

in a capital city, and the exhilaration of conquest in an

enemy country are likely to show up a seamy side of human

nature amongst people who, cushioned and guided by the

influences of normal social life, have hitherto presented a

respectable figure to the world."

~ Herbert Butterworth. Chapter heading: THE PROBLEM OF MODERN BARBARISM

Butterworth posits a mind experiment by which to understand a point, but the removal of checks and balances on lawlessness or indeed egotism, is exactly the frame and intent of an agenda set into systemic 'free fall' as a race to the bottom.

But who can engage with the mind of an addict and achieve anything but a performance by which to mask and maintain the addiction, as a periodic boom and bust of broken trust whose conditions could not be kept?

Regardless if you explain the nature of their addiction, its consequences and the way out.

There has to be a breakdown of the addictive identity or bottoming out, through which a driven sense of self-lack is replaced by an awareness of wholeness, connection and shared worth. Unless we give it, we don't know we have it and are it.

In any lapse, the script and stories of a sense of self-lack and grievance seek to frame a 'self-adjusted or self-medicating' reality substitute.

So I am not talking about 'them' but of ourselves, and of us all, as seeds as well as soil.

Living thought is represented on the parable of the sower - as a teaching to the soil or our receptivity and nurture. taking the metaphor another step, the breaking of the isolation of the seed is the nature of living embodiment.

A collectivisation of self-separate 'narrative identities' or ego, can be forced by the insinuation of a false basis for living, framed in lack, scarcity. fear, conflict, pain and loss - seeking outside itself for a love or completion that is not there.

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men

Couldn’t put Humpty together again.

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