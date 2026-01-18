Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thom Gagne's avatar
Thom Gagne
10h

As in the previous comments - the author of this hit piece is a polemic hack.

As if you worked directly for the grossly bias legacy media - every point exaggerated, misleading, and inaccurate.

Incredible to go to such lengths to be so very wrong.

Try having the future of our country in mind - you will instantly become a huge President Trump Top Fan !!

Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
11h

"Donald Trump seems to lack the qualities that most people in a democracy value in a leader"

This is a joke as if what people valued mattered. Reagan, Clinton, Obama, Bush were valued more but they were equally dangerous if not more because THEY PRETENDED TO BE SANE.

I'm not a fan of Trump but at least he makes politics look fkin stupid and guess what- these days the majority of people are not voting for the RepubliBLOODS or the DemoCRIPS because both cartels are full of shit.

You're stuck in nostalgia world as if we ever had a president that wasn't either a sociopath or controlled by them.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture