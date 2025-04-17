Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felix Markman's avatar
Felix Markman
5d

I have little to no sympathy for those being deported. I have yet to see evidence citizens are being deported. Those deported don’t speak English, they displace American workers, and they came to the US knowing they were doing so illegally. I’ll accept that the government is making mistakes. But where was this author when Biden imported tens of millions of illegals? Any concerns for the detriments to America they bring? No.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
brandon hobbs's avatar
brandon hobbs
5d

I really want to know where this guy was. When the January 6thers were locked up for years without court dates

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture