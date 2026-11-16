The following issues will be addressed:

1. High Incidence of Dengue in Florida

2. Release of 32 Million “Life-Saving Mosquitoes” in California and Florida

3. “Brazil’s Mosquitoes Horror Story”: The Release of 5 Billion Gene Edited Mosquitoes

4. A Gates Foundation Project. Gene Edited Mosquitoes

Everything featured in this article is based on official data, media, scholarly analysis and reports from governments.

1. High Incidence of Dengue in Florida

Recent reports confirm a dramatic and sizeable increase in dengue in Florida including one case of mortality. The Report by WUSF.org.states the following:

The 80-year-old was apparently the first person in the region killed by the mosquito-spread virus in nearly a century.

“Florida has recorded 624 autochthonous dengue cases from 12 counties in 2026- from January 2026 to November 7 2026. (USA Today)

The comparable Florida surveillance total for the entire year of 2024 was minimal: 85 autochthonous cases from 10 counties.”

“Hillsborough had experienced only sporadic cases until this year — two between 2015 and 2025, according to health department records and mosquito control officials.” “This is wildly unusual for us,” said Chris Wilkerson, a spokesperson for the county.

The official report below (May 2026) suggests that the Alphabet Project to release genetically engineered mosquitoes was not authorized.

No other EPA document pertaiing to the Alphabet Project is on file.

“No official release dates have been scheduled because the EPA has not yet granted final approval for the Experimental Use Permit.“

Forbes November 7, 2026 Report focusses on the “local cases.”

Compare this to 2024:

“Florida has recorded 524 [624] locally acquired dengue cases in 2026, marking the state’s highest total since the disease returned in 2009. For the first time, local mosquitoes have become the main source of the virus, outpacing infections carried by travelers. Nearly every typed local case this year belongs to the DENV-2 serotype. This outbreak towers over the state’s previous high of 189 cases in 2023. In 2024, a peak year, 97 percent of those cases were travel-associated. Florida has followed the same pattern for the last decade and a half, local transmission flaring for a few weeks and then dying out

The graph below of the Florida Department of Health confirms the underlying trend: ALL THE LOCALLY ACQUIRED cases of dengue were from August to November 2026. (Emphasis added)

Correlation Analysis: Statistics 101

Examine the above Graph (Florida Department of Health)

Most of the 524 “First time locally acquired cases of Dengue” in Florida were acquired from August to November 2026.

The underlying trend of “locally acquired” cases of dengue took a sharp upward movement in August 2026. Major increase in the number of cases of first time local mosquitoes.

Does this not suggest that the release of the genetically engineered mosquitoes was carried out?

The Oxitec-Flyttr Project

It should be noted that an earlier authorization to release genetically engineered mosquitoes was granted in March 2022 to Oxitec: “the insects [were] created by biotech firm Oxitec” (renamed Flyttr).

The Oxitec-Flyttr project was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. There is, however, no firm evidence that Bill Gates was involved in Oxitec’s project in the U.S.

With regard to Oxitec Flyttr, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided an experimental use permit EUP amendment for Oxitec Ltd. “that expands and extends the testing of genetically engineered Aedes aegypti (OX5034) mosquitoes to reduce mosquito populations.”

According to The Guardian (March, 26, 2022):

“The original EUP, granted in May 2020, allowed Oxitec to field test the use of OX5034 mosquitoes in Florida and Texas through April 2022. “The EUP amendment is extended until April 30, 2024, on 5,360 acres of Monroe County, Florida. This extension will generate additional data to evaluate the effectiveness of OX5034 mosquitoes at reducing mosquito populations. Oxitec has not reported any adverse effects from the field tests that have been conducted in Florida since April 2021. Female mosquitoes will die, while males will reproduce and spread the self-limiting gene to the next generation, eventually leading to population declines. While these diseases aren’t yet spreading in California, the invasive insect has been flagged as a growing risk as their numbers increase across the state. All the modified insects are equipped with a marker gene that scientists can use to tell them apart from wild ones and regular monitoring will be put in place to ensure the experiment is going to plan. Still, the pilot has encountered some resistance. Citing concerns about possibly unforeseen consequences and a lack of transparency, critics are calling on California regulators to pull the plug. “The science was incomplete before the first rollout,” said Dana Perls, the food and technology program manager with Friends of the Earth of the trial in Florida. She said California and Florida should not be taking risks with experimental biotechnology, and said a lack of publicly released data from the field trials in Florida made it hard to gauge the project’s success. Close to 13,000 comments were issued to the EPA in opposition to the project’s expansion this year [ 2022], the bulk of them signatures collected by the advocacy organizations Friends of the Earth, the Institute for Responsible Tech and the Center for Food Safety. Guardian’s Gabrielle Canon. (March 26, 2022) (emphasis added)

—Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, November 15, 2026

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For Peace, Truth and Justice. In an era of media disinformation, our focus has been to center on the “unspoken truth” with carefully documented analysis.

2. Release of 32 Million “Life-Saving Mosquitoes” in California and Florida

The text below was first published on June 3, 2026, Minor Edits

Introduction

The Google project to release genetically modified Wolbachia mosquitoes in Florida and Calfornia was announced on June 1, 2026. It’s an initiative of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, through its life sciences division Verily.

Verily has filed for EPA approval to release millions of specially treated mosquitoes over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce disease-carrying mosquito populations.

The initiative is known as the Debug Project, a program that has been researching mosquito control for more than a decade.”

The premises as well as the narrative of the Verily initiative are similar to those put forth by Bill Gates and The World Mosquito Program (WMP).

According to Bill Gates in relation to Brazil’s flawed multi-million dollar program to suppress dengue [See Section 3 below]:

“These mosquitoes are allies in the fight against dengue and other deadly viruses.”

The demand for these lifesaving mosquitoes continues to grow and that means the World Mosquito Program (WMP) needs to produce hundreds of millions of Wolbachia mosquitoes. This might sound the beginnings of a Hollywood writer’s horror film plot.” But it’s not.” (emphasis added)

What is contemplated is the release of 32 million Wolbachia genetically modified mosquitos in Florida and California.

“Google wants to “stop bad bugs with good bugs”.

“As part of its successful “Debug” program, Google is tapping into its tech expertise to raise an army of sterile male mosquitoes to lower the number of illness-spreading bugs. Mosquitoes – the world’s deadliest animal – kill more people than any other creature in the world every year by spreading lethal diseases such as dengue, West Nile virus, Zika, chikungunya and malaria. … A notice from the federal register shows the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing Google’s request to release up to 16 million mosquitoes annually, in Florida and California, over the span of two years. The EPA will decide whether to greenlight Google’s request for an experimental use permit after a public comment period, which ends on 5 June. (The Guardian)

There is visibly negligence on the part of the EPA to grant Google “the Greenlight”. No public comment, no debate among American citizens. “Mosquitos are our allies” (Bill Gates)

Moreover, it should be noted that while the Google-Verily “Experimental Use Permit” was granted by the EPA in December 2025, the “Wolbachia Genetically Modified Mosquitos” Project was “officially” made public on June 1, 2026, with a deadline for public comment on June 5, 2026.

Once the release of genetically modified mosquitos is authorized, it is virtually impossible for the relevant government authorities and the EPA to monitor or restrict the number of mosquitos released in Florida and California. (See the case of Brazil below).

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been the object of detailed research and critical analysis by prominent scientists and scholars. (see analysis of William F. Engdahl in Section 4)

A Wolbachia genetically modified mosquitos procedure was applied in 2023-24 in Brazil with a view to combating dengue, i.e. reducing “the confirmed cases of dengue”. (See Section 3)

3. “Brazil’s Mosquitoes Horror Story.” The Release of 5 Billion Gene Edited Mosquitoes

Something definitely went wrong!

Introduction

People in Florida, California and across America must take cognizance of the 2023-2024 Brazil “Mosquito Horror Story” whereby the release of 5 billion gene-edited “lifesaving mosquitoes” [5000 Million] resulted in 2024 to more than 6.5 Million confirmed cases of dengue.(2024: the highest level in Brazil’s history). The Brazil initiative was sponsored by Bill Gates.

The Graph below (peer reviewed scientific report) is revealing:

See the 2023-24 dramatic hike in the number of confirmed dengue cases up to more than 6.5 million in 2024.

The Surge in Dengue Confirmed Cases in 2024 Resulting from the Release of 5 Billion Gene Edited Mosquitos?

See the incisive study MedCrave by Brazilian Scholars and Scientists now available in English.

“Reported cases of dengue in Brazil from 2015 to 2024.”

Click pdf to access the full study.

Bill Gates’s “Absurdity”

The latest officially reported population of Brazil was 212 Million (211,998,573) in 2024.

The number of gene edited mosquitos injected in 2023-24 was of the order of 5 billion (5,000,000,000) (approximately 24 mosquitos per person).

Brazil’s confirmed dengue cases recorded in 2024 (official data) was of the order of 6.5 million (6.531.561) see analysis and graph below.

In 2024, approximately 3.1% of the population of Brazil were recorded “dengue confirmed case.”

The official data of Brazil’s Ministry of Health is the following: Over a period of 9 years from 2015 to 2024 (inclusive) there were 16,122,017 cases of dengue of which more than 40% were incurred in 2024. (See graph below)

It points to the surge of dengue to more than 6.5 million in 2024: 6.523 561 confirmed cases.

“Dengue in Brazil (Graph 1 below) reached the exorbitant figure of n = 16122017 reported cases of dengue from 2015 to 2024. It has been oscillating temporal trend over the years, however with a worrying growing trend, even more relevant from 2023 onwards, with an incredible upward peak [in 2024].” (emphasis added)

Below is the updated Graph by the 2025 Study of the Federal University of Maranhão, the Instituto de Educação Superior do Vale do Parnaíba, and Medicine Centro Universitário FACID Wyden.

Their 2025 incisive report is now available in English.

Graph 1 Distribution of notified cases of Dengue in Brazil, from 2015 to 2024.

Source: MedCrave Scientists. Based on data of Brazil’s Ministry of Health/SVSA – Notifiable Diseases Information System – Sinan Net, 2025.

Five Billion “Mercenary Mosquitoes” are “Recruited” by Bill Gates. “They are My Allies.”

No laughing matter.

Forward this article.

In solidarity with the people worldwide who are the victims of “the Mosquito Project.”

In solidarity with the victims of dengue in Brazil and the United States.

4. A Gates Foundation Project. Gene Edited Mosquitoes

Excerpts from William F. Engdahl’s Article

The Oxitec mosquitoes were developed using a highly controversial form of gene-editing known as gene drive. Gene Drive, which is also being heavily funded by the Pentagon’s DARPA, combined with CRISPR gene-editing, aims to force a genetic modification to spread through an entire population, whether of mosquitoes or potentially humans, in just a few generations. The scientist who first suggested developing gene drives in gene-editing, Harvard biologist Kevin Esvelt, has publicly warned that development of gene editing in conjunction with gene drive technologies has alarming potential to go awry. “Just a few engineered organisms could irrevocably alter an ecosystem.” Esvelt’s computer gene drive simulations calculated that a resulting edited gene “can spread to 99 percent of a population in as few as 10 generations, and persist for more than 200 generations.” This is very much what has now been demonstrated in the mosquito experiment in Brazil. Notable is the fact that the Oxitec Brazil mosquito experiment was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In June, 2018 Oxitec announced a joint venture with the Gates Foundation, “to develop a new strain of Oxitec’s self-limiting Friendly™ Mosquitoes to combat a mosquito species that spreads malaria in the Western Hemisphere.” The Brazil results show the experiment is a catastrophic failure as the new strain is anything but self-limiting. The Gates Foundation and Bill Gates have been backing development of the radical gene-editing technology and gene drive technology for more than a decade. Gates, a long-time advocate of eugenics, population control and of GMO, is a strong gene-editing promoter. Every bit as alarming as the failure of the Brazil gene-editing mosquito experiment is the fact that this technology is being spread with virtually no prior health or safety testing by truly independent government institutions.

Forward this article.

In solidarity with the people worldwide who are the victims of “the Mosquito Project.”

In solidarity with the victims of dengue in Brazil and the United States.

For details and and further analysis,

See Michel Chossudovsky’s article entitled:

The Release of 5 Billion Gene-edited Mosquitoes in Brazil, Will It Save Lives?

The Weaponization of Gene-Edited Mosquitoes. Will It Save Lives?

By F. William Engdahl, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Jamie White, Amy Mek, and Jordan Schachtel, June 02, 2026

Google to Release 32 Million Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes into Florida and California

By Nicolas Hulscher, June 02, 2026

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