[This outstaning article by Julian Rose was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Most meaningful conversations questioning what drives the malign forces controlling our planet, do not examine the degree to which political, military and religious leadership has chosen to turn to Satanic forces in their craving for absolute power, prestige and wealth.

After saturation of the ‘official’ version of the events of 9/11 carried by mainstream media to commemorate the 25thanniversary of the destruction of the twin towers, one can testify to the extent of the globally coordinated grand deception that was put together to try to befool us into accepting the mainstream reporting of this event.

What becomes increasingly clear is the degree to which the majority of the population are prepared to live the lie – and that this lie covers the full spectrum of mechanisms governing our daily lives: 21st century civilisation.

What do I mean by this?

I mean, that the deception that underlies the ‘official version’ of 9/11 events and the subsequent inception of ‘the war on terror’, penetrates all aspects of contemporary top down governance and therefore colours every aspect of our lives. And since life is a dynamic event, nothing remains static. So unless a wave of consciousness raises our awareness and enables us to seriously influence the status quo, everything gets worse.

This calculated life distortion incorporates a paranormal level. A Masonic activation.

To illustrate the point, two aspects of 9/11 provide the irrefutable evidence of the grand deception built into the event and the way it was reported.

Image: Screenshot photo of BBC reporter Jane Standley as she was live-reporting on the collapse of World Trade Center #7 a half hour before it actually was imploded. Someone in contact with the BBC (other than Mayor Rudy Guiliani) had foreknowledge of the demolition, a certain sign of a conspiracy.

Firstly we witnessed live coverage of a BBC announcer describing the collapse of the third building while it is plainly visible, untouched in the background, as seen through the glass window of the studio. The news reader simply got out of sink with her script and the not yet detonated third building was still standing, unscathed, as she announced its collapse.

The second example – and there are many more others will remember – is that the towers came down in just 7 seconds. Expert engineers testified that this could only be achieved by a professionally executed controlled demolition.

The macabre series of events of 11 September (11 = twin towers) 2001 extend into every aspect of the genocide. Film crews were perfectly in place to record what looks to be a plane flying into the second tower. I remember the calm voice of the BBC newsreader announcing “And now we see a plane is hitting the second tower”.

All this has strongly occult overtones. The event was, I believe, prepared and performed with the aid of paranormal forces working in tandem with a Masonic priesthood, made up of those in high positions of government and the military.

George Bush’s completely unperturbed ‘non reaction’ on receiving the news while addressing a group of school children, reveals a key piece of evidence concerning the role played by non sentient, psychopathic individuals within the masterminding of such incidences.

Demons are real. Very real. They are not human, but can be induced to enter humans via high ritual Masonic practices and other such enticements of Satanic forces in secretive centres of dark worship.

Masons have access to a huge number of ‘lodges’ particularly in North America and Europe. They appear, on the surface, to be benign, even socially engaged, establishments. Many participants of the lower order have no idea what goes on at the top and strongly deny any wrong doing.

Now enlarge that general level of ignorance into the workings of society as a whole and you will see that this is how the majority see those who imprison them, politically, militarily and psychologically. It’s the same theater in both cases.

‘The war on terror’ announced by George Bush in the aftermath of 9/11 should more aptly be named ‘the war of terror’, for that is how the ‘elite’/occult partnership achieves its ambitions. Everything is turned into an inversion of its true self, spreading fear as the underlying emotional factor.

Witness how Saddam Hussein was falsely accused of being in direct possession of weapons of mass destruction when in reality there were no such weapons and much of his reign involved supporting his people in food and water restoration projects, not posing any direct threat to the West.

[Image: Saddam Hussein]

Witness how Russia was turned into the chief villain of our times by fabricated stories of its hegemonic interests and then the deliberate taunting by NATO, overtly breaking its stated pledge to never move further East that the line of the Berlin wall.

Witness the World Health Organisation declaring a global pandemic and mass lockdown on zero empirical evidence of a deadly ‘corona virus’.

Caste your mind back to the Netanyahu decree that only the obliteration of Gaza and the eradication of the Palestinian people would atone for the break-out and resulting killings of October 7th 2023. Recall that Netanyahu declared ‘it is God’s will’ for such a vast genocide of innocent men, women and children to be perpetrated.

Witness how Trump’s plans to create peace in Gaza, turned out to be plans to turn it into a property development racket with not a Palestinian in site.

These examples are just the tip of the iceberg of recent overt reversals of our innate human aspiration for justice, peace and love – proclaiming instead the complete inversion of these, including the inversion of the pursuit of truth.

Most meaningful conversations questioning what drives the malign forces controlling our planet, do not examine the degree to which political, military and religious ‘leadership’ has chosen to turn to Satanic forces in their craving for absolute power, prestige and wealth.

The cowardly and completely irrational ‘fear of Israel’ which – amongst other things – causes no serious action to be taken by wealthy Western nations to block the radical Zionist inspired bloodbath of Gaza and the forced evacuation of Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank, is an expression of how far a subconscious acceptance of evil has penetrated political institutions, banking, military and technocratic state authorities. Ultimately finding its way into the feeble minds of ordinary citizens.

[Image: Yuval Harari (Ted Talk video screenshot)]

There is a reluctance of many ‘down the rabbit hole’ activists to see that the transhuman ideal promoted by the World Economic Forum (Yuval Noah Harari) and the recent explosion of AI robotics have their source in the same anti life cult that conceived and executed the 9/11 monster.

Here one has to be open to recognising the existence of an otherworldly dimension of inverted and twisted values that are used to deliberately distort the wave patterns of natural human communication and then present the distorted outcomes as ‘the reality’. To the extent that society as a whole now operates according to a fake version of what we term ‘real’ or ‘true life’.

The New World Order, Great Reset, Agenda 2030, Net Zero agendas are all based upon a collaboration with these same other dimensional, sycophantic, insentient, anti-life entities.

A negative energy which has been explicitly invited to operate through the medium of individual earthbound humans. Those who call upon such entities to give them power over sentient, empathetic members of the human race, and to thereby control the destiny of the planet.

The great majority of mankind has utterly failed to recognise and counteract this highly destructive practice. That is why things are as bad as they are.

Since Donald Trump became president of the United States we have become accustomed to witnessing the resulting megalomania at first hand. Trump’s pick of hard nosed, ruthless billionaires given executive positions in his cabinet, has pushed such megalomania ever further into our midst.

This is not to ignore Elon Musk’s claim to rule the world along with Bill Gates, Black Rock, the City of London and that clique of Silicon Valley super egos who coolly create their toxic soup of binary digital abstractions and seductively smart ‘bots’.

None of this expresses Life, in the genuinely human understanding of this word. It is an imposed Matrix devised by sub human entities devoid of an emotional flow and with hearts of stone.

We sentient, warm empathetic humans are the last true representatives of the life gifted us by a benign universal power. We chose to nurture our powers of discernment, responsibility and love and not to sell our souls to the materialistic/hedonistic enticements on sale in every corner of the world.

We are therefore keepers of an irreplaceable gift which gives us the power to fight for the redemption and expansion of the very uncorrupted and omnipotent life force which the demonic entities wish to drive into extinction and replace on this planet with soulless tech-infused human replicas: ‘transhumans’.

They worship advanced technology as their god, their master. It is the weapon of choice for the take-over of our living, breathing, radiant planet. We sentient empathetic humans are its one line of resistance. They know our powers are greater than theirs, but count on convincing us that this is not the case.

Their most dangerous weapon is the perpetual ‘provocation of fear’, followed by the enticement of humans into a seductive and energy sapping fascination/addiction to convenience and comfort: ‘Smart Syndrome’ as symbolised by the all singing dancing Smart Phone. Just consider how much easier it has made ‘getting on with life as usual’ in the status quo.

The combination of these has proved a near lethal cocktail for check-mating the dynamic of human evolution.

But here we are, and everyday we are made increasingly aware of the existence of a self imposed and externally imposed dilemma – as well as of our latent power to exercise a dynamic that puts us back in touch with our universal spiritual origins and upwardly rising evolutionary instincts, of which love and deep respect for life are paramount.

We are the red line beyond which the vampiric stealers of our energy will not pass. Be fully prepared to stand firm and to be the vanguard of the new resistance. This is our prerogative, our responsibility, our imperative – and by acting together, we can be confident of a great victory.

Naomi Klein put it very simply in a recent interview about her and Astra Taylor’s latest book ‘End Times Fascism: “We have to find our places of love and fight like hell”.

I call on all of us to join the resistance – because its nothing less than a fight to save the glorious, multifarious and vibrant expressions of Life on Earth.

This struggle for Life is what defines humanity from inhumanity and always will. Let no one stand passively on the sidelines while evolution itself is being put into reverse.

***

Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, a writer, geopolitical analyst, international activist and broadcaster. See website www.julianrose.info for information about Julian’s acclaimed book Overcoming the Robotic Mind and other works. Books can be purchased by contacting Julian direct: see ‘contact author’ under ‘reviews’.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

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