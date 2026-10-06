Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Tawfiq Al-Ghussein's avatar
Tawfiq Al-Ghussein
Oct 6

There is a serious argument here about concentrated, unaccountable power, but invoking a hidden Masonic world order weakens it. We do not need an occult master plan to explain what is happening. Follow the money, ownership, lobbying, intelligence networks, military power and control of technology. The disturbing truth may be simpler: much of the machinery of power is not hidden at all. It operates in plain sight.

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voza0db
Oct 6

The majority of the Herds of Modern Moron Slaves don't care about lies... Our daily slavery is enough to keep our Brains fully engaged in Slavery things. The XXI Century chains are really good.

DEBT - the Wealth of the OWNERS of the MAIN SYSTEM (MONETARY) - provides for them a source of perpetual (while it lasts!) INCOME and most importantly a powerful TOOL of COMMAND & CONTROL.

And what the Cartoon in the link below depicts is a mere Thought of a Modern Moron Slave that knows he'll (we) NEVER do anything to make it REAL.

https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-741

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