leonid breshnev
8h

Japan is a US Vasall State, so is Germany and South Korea. German's are looking for an Alternative to the pro-War, de-industrialisation, over Migration and the destruction of culture aswell as an increasing censorship that remind Germans to their dark ages under Communist and Nazi Rule. The only opposition , labeled by the ruling old Parties as a right wing radical Party they want to outright ban before the next election which may be just around the corner given the lowest ever approval of the current Government. Everyone is hoping for New Elections (but so is Britain and France). Japan's Example is on direct Trajectory of many other pro Western Countries like Finland (ex PM Sanna Marin sold her Country to become a Nato Member now building a Fense against Russia), Moldova with pro EU Maia Sandu which against the overwhelming Public manipulated Elections until it became pro EU Membership).

Japan's first ever female PM could be a sister of Germany's Friedrich Merz Chancellor.

The Uprising in Germany started today:

The rise of an ever more popular Opposition , germany's AfD (Alterncative for Germany) is threatening the current and old established Parties which in their Panic try every trick in the box to prevent the Party to get Momentum and Power in the Government. This of course is soley the fault of the current and last Govenrment , a mix of Socialist, Christian Dmocrat Conservatives which used to be and probably still are Competitors that under normal instance never been in a coalition.........because as we can now witness such a construction never works. The Greens lost all seats after the last election because it was responsable for Germany's worst ever Foreign Policy and de-Industrialisation schemes aswell as the opening wide the Pandorabox of a flood of Migrants, most of them from Syria, Afghanistan,Pakistan and Africa.Parallel to this the current Government , lead by ex Blackrock Germany CEO Friedrich  Merz mounted the pro War against Russia and  ever rising Military and Financial Aid to Europe's corruptest Country UKRAINE and yes, equally supports the Israel/Zionist Genocide Regime with Weapons and Aid to kill ever more Palestinians. 

The German Public, slow as it is to get out of it's Comfort Zone has enough and want a radical change. Well, we may see the start of that today in Giessen:

AfD Youth Foundation Giessen: The most important information

============================================================

At the end of November, the AfD wants to found its new party youth in Giessen. How extremist is the new organization? What's up to the city? The most important aspects at a glance.

Watering. tranquil city of Giessen in Central Hesse is facing troubled days: On Saturday, 29. November, and Sunday, 30. In November, the AfD wants to found its new youth organization there. Tens of thousands of counter-demonstrators are expected in Giessen. The policy warns of riots, the police are preparing for one of the biggest deployments of the past years. The AfD sees the founding of the AfD youth organization after the dissolution of the far-right predecessor youth organization as a new beginning. But is that even true? And what happens on Gießen? The most important questions and answers at a glance.

Here you will find the live ticker from Gießen

Protest against new AfD youth: road blockade, abseil action

What is the foundation of the AfD youth in Giessen?

---------------------------------------------------

In March 2025, the previous AfD youth “Junge Alternative” (JA) had disbanded after the party decided to separate from the YES. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution had previously classified the YES as a “secured right-wing extremist aspiration”: The JA represents a “national-descent-like popular concept”, wants to exclude “ethnic strangers”, violates human dignity and agitates against democracy. As an independent association, the JA was subject to only limited influence of the AfD. Scandals, such as the state election party in Potsdam, at which the “deportation song” with the banner “deportation millions of times” were celebrated, harmed the image of the party. The new organization should be organizationally closer to the AfD.

What to expect from the new AfD youth organization?

---------------------------------------------------

In Giessen, the new AfD youth wants to decide on a statute, a name and a logo. As a probable name, “Generation Germany” is in the room. The AfD’s statutes state: “The youth organization of the AfD is a legally independent part of the party.” This allows the party to have disciplinary opportunities. Only members of the AfD and non-members under the age of 16 can be part of the youth organization, according to the statutes. A reorientation in terms of content is not to be expected: Representatives of the far-right apron are invited for the founding congress and future leaders are said to have far-right tendencies. The Trier political scientist Anna-Sophie Heinze told this editorial team: “For strategic reasons, the new youth organization will try to give itself a more moderate coat of paint on the outside. However, their content positions will remain the same in large part.”

Jean-Pascal Hohm is considered the designated chairman of the new AfD youth organization. In the picture he can be seen at a campaign event of the AfD Brandenburg in Cottbus in August 2024.

Jean-Pascal Hohm is the designated head of the “German Generation”. The 28-year-old sits for the AfD in the Brandenburg state parliament and is chairman of the AfD district association Cottbus. The constitutional protection leads him as one of five far-right state parliament members of the party. He is one of the “networking actors” of the party and uses the Cottbus football scene to bring the AfD young people. Hohm “implicitly distinguishes as a citizen of a first and second class” after descent, writes the constitutional protection. In 2017, according to media reports, Hohm is said to have written on Facebook: “Pegida on the street, the identitarians on the Brandenburg Gate and the AfD in parliament!”. A request from this editorial team to classify the protection of the Constitution and its relationship to the far-right Identitarian Movement left Hohm open.

Most recently, 13,000 people gathered in Giessen in February during a demonstration against the AfD. Up to 40,000 protesters are expected this time.

© Holger Sauer

report from : Aaron Niemeyer

https://www.mittelhessen.de/politik/politik-deutschland/afd-giessen-proteste-polizei-jugend-gruendung-sperrungen-blockaden-5139191

Well, you can expect much more Violence by Left and Antifa Mob aswell as brainwashed Population that thinks everything but the Demonstration is still normal in Germany. They're about to learn the difference.. On that Note please keep in Mind that the entire Media in Germany is on Government Course which wants to outright ban the Opposition. Much of the current Situation looks like a Mirror of what Hitler wroten in his banned Book over 100 years ago,, His Party in the Making was trashed by SocialDemocrats until Hitler was imprisoned. His rise came shortly later and helped to rebuild a Germany that was put at the Point to be wiped off the map which was later described in the Morgenthau Plan and is still the Plan by those that pull the Strings in the US,Britain and Israel.

1 reply
Edward Bernhart's avatar
Edward Bernhart
9h

Really?

