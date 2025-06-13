Introductory Note by Michel Chossudovsky

This incisive article by Allen L. Roland on the repeal of civil liberties and freedom of speech in America was first published by Global Research in August 2006, almost 19 years ago.

It brings to forefront of debate the ongoing roadmap towards “Police State America.”

Civil liberties are being arbitrarily repealed. There is a crackdown on freedom of information.

The Lie has become the Truth.

A fear campaign is accompanied by media propaganda.

Under the Biden administration, there was a process of social submission. Under Trump, there is visibly a process of militarization of law enforcement, namely the de facto repeal of the Posse Comitatus Act.

US Northern Command has been deployed to protect America’s Southern border with Mexico as well as assist the National Guard, the FBI and urban police forces.

The derogation of fundamental rights is being carried out worldwide.

Those who question the legitimacy of government policies including the lockdown, the vaccine and the engineered disruption of economic activity are branded as “conspiracy theorists.”

Is martial law contemplated?

Mass protests organized in numerous cities across America.

Video: June 10th 2025 in New York City

—Michel Chossudovsky, June 13, 2025

Rex 84: FEMA’s Blueprint for Martial Law. The Roadmap Towards “Police State America”

By Allen L Roland, August 20, 2006

We are dangerously close to a situation where ~ if the American people took to the streets in righteous indignation or if there were another 9/11 ~ a mechanism for martial law could be quickly implemented and carried out under REX 84.

The Cheney/Bush administration has a plan which would accommodate the detention of large numbers of American citizens during times of emergency.

The plan is called REX 84, short for Readiness Exercise 1984. Through Rex-84 an undisclosed number of concentration camps were set in operation throughout the United States, for internment of dissidents and others potentially harmful to the state.

The Rex 84 Program was originally established on the reasoning that if a “mass exodus” of illegal aliens crossed the Mexican/US border, they would be quickly rounded up and detained in detention centers by FEMA. [Is that what is happening in June 2025]

Existence of the Rex 84 plan was first revealed during the Iran-Contra Hearings in 1987, and subsequently reported by the Miami Herald on July 5, 1987

”These camps are to be operated by FEMA should martial law need to be implemented in the United States and all it would take is a presidential signature on a proclamation and the attorney general’s signature on a warrant to which a list of names is attached.”

And there you have it ~ the real purpose of FEMA is to not only protect the government but to be its principal vehicle for martial law.

This is why FEMA could not respond immediately to the Hurricane Katrina disaster ~ humanitarian efforts were no longer part of its job description under the Department of Homeland Security.

It appears Hurricane Katrina also provided FEMA with an excuse to “dry run” its unconstitutional powers in New Orleans, rounding up “refugees” (now called “evacuees”) and “relocating” them in various camps. “Some evacuees are being treated as ‘internees’ by FEMA,” writes former NSA employee Wayne Madsen.

“Reports continue to come into WMR that evacuees from New Orleans and Acadiana [the traditional twenty-two parish Cajun homeland] who have been scattered across the United States are being treated as ‘internees’ and not dislocated American citizens from a catastrophe”

We are dangerously close to a situation where ~ if the American people took to the streets in righteous indignation or if there were another 9/11 ~ a mechanism for martial law could be quickly implemented and carried out under REX 84.

Be forewarned ~ the Cheney/Bush administration will stop at nothing to preserve their power and their ongoing neocon mis-adventure and they have currently proposed having executive control over all the states National Guard troops in a national emergency.

Governor Tom Vilsack of Iowa, called the proposal ” one step away from a complete takeover of the National Guard, the end of the Guard as a dual-function force that can respond to both state and national needs.”

The provision was tucked into the House version of the defense bill without notice to the states, something Vilsack said he resented as much as the proposal itself.

Under the provision, the president would have authority to take control of the Guard in case of ” a serious natural or manmade disaster, accident or catastrophe” in the United States.

Do remember, to the Cheney/Bush administration ~ the Mob at the Gates that they truly fear is not terrorists but, instead, the people demanding the truth.

Click here to read the full article.