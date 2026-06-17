Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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zdb's avatar
zdb
5h

Thank you.

Who could have predicted?

Besides the entire planet.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
6h

Good article, will the Rottenchilds realise in jail, that the "World" is NOT for sale, that ugly kushner cunt is realising Albania certainly IS NOT Ahahahahah

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