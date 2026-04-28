Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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K V Ramani's avatar
K V Ramani
25m

Your reasoning is perhaps limited to Putin and his inner circle. Most Ukrainians of Russian origin are already a part of Russia. Those who remain are not consequential in the context of an existential war which seems unavoidable.

Frustration is mounting in Russia over Putin's slow motion war against Ukraine which has seen multiple red lines toppling like dominoes. Much as I admire him personally and for pulling Russia out of the economic, social and political lows he inherited, Putin needs to bring this war to an end very shortly. If not, someone else may do it in his place. That would be a travesty as I feel Putin has gained immense stature for himself and for Russia against extraordinary odds.

In his latest interview appearing on RT (as mainstream as it gets), Sergey Karagnov doesn't mince words calling for taking the war to EU, which is openly engaged in a massive military buildup, including nuclear preparedness, for a direct confrontation with Russia by 2030. That's just four years away. It will be foolish of Russia to wait until then, no matter what its historical links with Ukraine might be.

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
2h

Full spectrum US/NATO dominance strategic thinking discredits itself as an old world past that is the existential threat to all of Planet Earth in this age.

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