Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie's avatar
Leslie
1d

Monstrous and evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Woods's avatar
Anne Woods
7h

I can believe it. Truth is beginning to come out. The lies are staggering and damaged incalculable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture