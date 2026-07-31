Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
10h

The scamdemic Harmacide never ended

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Robert Bystrom's avatar
Robert Bystrom
9h

Michael, I appreciate your persistent inquiry into the truth of the C19 operation.

From the first announcement of the perported virus in 2020, I have searched every available source to find the laboratory and the team of scientists who have actually isolated the so called viral partical. I have learned to read research papers and to understand what it means to isolate a virus and have failed to find any laboratory or team of scientists which meet the rigorous isolating criteria.

That being said, I continue my consternation that you persist in writing as if you are confident that there is such a thing as the COVID 19 virus and that it is responsible for a disease.

Please share with us the sources of the research that are the basis of your confidence.

Thank you.

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