[This article by Prof. Ruel F. Pepa was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

A palpable tension is tightening along Russia’s extensive frontiers with Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Satellite imagery and on-the-ground reports confirm a significant and ongoing military build-up, a stark demonstration of force that casts a long shadow over the Baltic region.

While these deployments reportedly represent a minuscule fraction—less than one percent—of Russia’s total military might, their strategic implications are far-reaching and warrant serious consideration.

Recent satellite analyses reveal that Russia is not only expanding its military infrastructure near the Baltic borders but also modernizing key installations. In the Kaliningrad region, upgrades to nuclear weapons storage sites and the construction of new bunkers suggest a bolstering of strategic capabilities. Similarly, in the Karelian Isthmus near Finland, the establishment of a large tent camp and the influx of new military equipment indicate a sustained and growing presence. [1]

This military enhancement is part of a broader Russian strategy to increase its armed forces to 1.5 million personnel by 2026, with a particular focus on strengthening units near NATO’s northeastern borders . The expansion includes the development of new army headquarters and the modernization of existing bases, signaling a long-term commitment to maintaining a formidable presence in the region.[2]

This flexing of military muscle may well serve as a strategic feint, setting aside and diverting attention from the battlefield impact of the recently tested devastating power of the Oreshnik missile. By showcasing a more overt, albeit proportionally smaller, display of power along its western borders, Russia could be aiming to shift focus and project an image of undiminished strength.

The Oreshnik missile, an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) derived from the RS-26 Rubezh, has proven its large-scale capability to destroy and demolish targets with high-speed precision. Capable of speeds exceeding Mach 10 and equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), it can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads . Notably, during its first confirmed operational use on November 21, 2024, in an attack on Ukraine’s Pivdenmash facility in Dnipro, the missile reportedly carried dummy warheads lacking explosives, suggesting the strike was intended more as a political demonstration than for battlefield impact.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the missile’s capabilities, claiming that the mass deployment of Oreshnik missiles could rival the destructive power of nuclear weapons, highlighting its precision and strategic potential . He has also noted that the Oreshnik does not have a nuclear payload and therefore does not create nuclear contamination, emphasizing its non-nuclear nature as a significant element in deciding what means of armed struggle Russia will employ. [3]

Russia’s demonstration of force must be viewed within the broader context of its recent responses to NATO provocations and its evolving strategic posture. In the aftermath of what Moscow has perceived as a series of hollow or inconsistent warnings from Western leaders—most notably French President Emmanuel Macron, who has floated the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine—Russia appears determined to assert the credibility of its deterrent capabilities.

This determination manifests in highly visible military maneuvers and a pattern of escalation meant to project resolve to seriously equalize its adversaries’ threats. The current display of military might, therefore, is not merely a show of strength but a calculated signal intended to remind NATO and European powers of the catastrophic consequences that could follow any miscalculation or direct confrontation. Given the short distances involved, the high readiness levels of certain Russian units, and the increasingly blurred lines between conventional and strategic assets, some military analysts warn that a full-scale escalation—potentially involving nuclear weapons—could be initiated and reach targets across the continent in under thirty minutes.

This sobering reality underscores not only the fragility of the current security environment but also the urgency of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions before rhetoric turns into irreversible action.

In this already fraught environment, the potential implications of the so-called “Karaganov Option” cannot be overlooked, especially by policymakers and analysts concerned with the trajectory of Russian strategic thinking. Though the term itself remains loosely defined and subject to considerable interpretation, it is generally associated with the views of Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist and former advisor to the Kremlin, who has advocated for a more assertive—and in some readings, preemptively aggressive—foreign policy in response to what Russia perceives as an increasingly hostile Western encirclement.

Central to this doctrine is the belief that Russia must not only defend its national sovereignty but also proactively shape its security environment, even if that means initiating preemptive action to neutralize threats before they materialize. In this context, the ongoing military build-up along Russia’s western frontier, particularly near the Baltic states, may represent more than routine maneuvering or deterrence.

It could instead serve as a deliberate, calculated signal of Moscow’s readiness to escalate—militarily if necessary—in defense of what it defines as existential interests. This posture challenges traditional Western assumptions about deterrence stability and introduces an additional layer of strategic ambiguity, raising the stakes for any potential misstep or misunderstanding. For NATO, such developments highlight the urgent need to reassess both its forward posture and the resilience of its deterrence architecture, particularly in regions like the Suwałki Gap where geography and geopolitics collide with alarming intensity.

The convergence of these factors—the visible and sustained military build-up along NATO’s eastern flank, the possible use of conventional deployments as diversionary tactics, the Kremlin’s increasingly dismissive tone in response to Western deterrence messaging, and the growing influence of a more assertive foreign policy doctrine rooted in preemption and strategic ambiguity—collectively paints a deeply concerning picture. Each of these elements on its own might be interpreted as part of a broader pattern of geopolitical posturing, but taken together, they suggest a calculated and potentially dangerous shift in Moscow’s approach to both deterrence and coercion.

While the current force deployments may constitute only a fraction of Russia’s total military capacity, their symbolic weight and psychological impact are disproportionately large—particularly for frontline states such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. These moves not only heighten the sense of vulnerability among bordering nations but also stress-test the unity, credibility, and response mechanisms of the NATO alliance.

From a strategic perspective, the ambiguity surrounding Russia’s intentions—whether it seeks to intimidate, provoke, or prepare the ground for future action—complicates the West’s ability to calibrate an effective and proportionate response.

Moreover, the compressed decision-making timelines imposed by proximity, high readiness levels, and modern weaponry reduce the margin for error and increase the risk of miscalculation. In such an environment, understanding the subtlety behind Moscow’s maneuvers—both in terms of military deployments and doctrinal signals—is essential not only for deterrence, but also for the preservation of strategic stability across Europe. The situation demands heightened vigilance, robust intelligence-sharing, and agile diplomatic engagement to prevent an inadvertent slide into confrontation in a geopolitical landscape that is becoming increasingly volatile and unforgiving.

***

Prof. Ruel F. Pepa is a Filipino philosopher based in Madrid, Spain. A retired academic (Associate Professor IV), he taught Philosophy and Social Sciences for more than fifteen years at Trinity University of Asia, an Anglican university in the Philippines. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Notes

[1 ]Russia Builds Up Military Bases Along Finland Border, Satellite Images Show | UNITED24 Media

[2] Russia’s Military Expansion: Implications For Europe And Global Geopolitics – Analysis – Eurasia Review

[3] Russia’s Oreshnik missile: A game-changing weapon – BLiTZ