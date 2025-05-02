Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

But yet, Russia didn't call out 9/11 or COVID BS.

It makes you wonder about the Ukraine war too.

https://open.substack.com/pub/neofeudalreview/p/the-ukraine-war-did-not-take-place?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app

It's almost like it was designed to last to let both Russia and the West screw their people.

What does this remind us of? The cold war, which also reminds us of the endless war in Orwell's 1984.

WW2 is what ushered in the rigged UN with their undemocratic single veto bullcrap.

BRICS is also guilty of this, where Brazil singly blocked Venezuela from entering.

It's all for show, including the competition.

Again, they both fell for COVID, even though we know it was pretty much the flu hyped up in order to allow for lockdowns and dangerous shots.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
2d

Who do these gangsters turf wars murder? I'll answer that-- soldiers who are used and discarded, the elderly, women, and children. It's certainly not the ruling elite. The Ukraine meat grinder is testing drone warfare and other lethal equipment determining the most effective form of weaponry for slaughtering huge chunks of humanity for profit.🤑

I bet, most of the population would like to see the weapons industry retooled so that tax dollars are used to generate products benefiting the public.

The chances of that happening is nil as long as the warmongering corrupt political duopoly remains in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture