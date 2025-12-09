[This article was first published by Global Research in 2020. You can read it here.]

On February 20th, 2020, the WHO Director General Tedros held a press conference warning that a pandemic was imminent, intimating “that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak..[is] closing” …: “I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

These shock and awe statements had no scientific basis. On February 20, 2020, the recorded number of COVID positive cases was ridiculously low: confirmed cases outside China was 1,073 out of a population of 6.4 billion.

The COVID Pandemic was announced on March 11, 2020 by the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros. The recommended solution was “the lockdown” of 93 countries, member states of the WHO and the United Nations.

Remember the lockdown requires confinement, freezing of the workplace, the face mask, social distancing and more.

Immediately following the WHO March 11, 2020 official announcement of a pandemic, the fear campaign went into high gear. 193 member states of the United Nations were instructed to implement the lockdown and close down their economies as a means to preventing the worldwide spread of the virus.

We can distinguish and identify three important decisions: January 30-31, February 20, 2020, March 11, 2020 which served to set the stage of the ongoing corona crisis:

January 30-31, 2020: Worldwide public health emergency declared by WHO (83 cases outside China)

February 20, 2020 . WHO warning that a pandemic is imminent, leading to stock market crash (1,073 cases outside China)

March 11, 2020, the lockdown and the recommended worldwide closure of economic activity as a means to resolving an alleged public health crisis. (44,279 cases outside China). At a time when the alleged COVID crisis in China was virtually over.

These ridiculously low numbers of estimated positive cases based on the PCR test did not under any circumstances justify the lockdown and closing down of economic activity. In the wake of the March 11, 2020 lockdown (supported by the fear campaign), the process of testing went into high gear.

The Mysterious Date of March 26, 2020

There is another date in March 2020 which was NEVER mentioned.

It was March 26, 2020, when the article of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Clifford Lane, and Dr. Robert R. Redfield was released in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The smoking gun? The peer-reviewed article by Fauci, et al, categorically refutes the WHO’s official pandemic statement.

“the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza”

According to Anthony Fauci (Head of NIAID), H. Clifford Lane, and Robert R. Redfield (Head of CDC) in the New England Journal of Medicine:

Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted “On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.“ (emphasis added)

How Convenient

The above article was first published in the NEJM on March 26, 2020, exactly ten days after the declaration of a national emergency by President Trump on March 16, 2020.

Had this authoritative peer-reviewed text been brought to the attention of the American public, the lockdown mandate would have fallen flat.

Dr. Fauci is a Liar!

Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying to himself. In his public statements, he says that COVID is “ten times worse than seasonal flu.” He refutes his peer-reviewed report quoted above. From the outset, Fauci has been instrumental in waging a fear and panic campaign across America.

His analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine is in sharp contrast with some of his frenzied statements on network TV, often taken out of context and/or misquoted by the media including press reports and headlines.

Had Fauci and the NEJM revealed the results of their peer-reviewed report, honesty prevailing, the above statement would have led to the denial of the lockdown and the reversal of the policies put forth by the WHO.

Ironically the WHO also comes out with a statement which refutes the official announcement of the pandemic.

The WHO Definition of COVID-19

Lies through omission: the media has failed to reassure the broader public. Below is the official WHO definition of COVID-19 followed by that of the CDC:

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19. “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. … These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.”

Similar to Influenza According to the CDC

COVID-19 versus Influenza (Flu) Virus A and Virus B (and subtypes)

Rarely mentioned by the media or by politicians: The CDC (which is an agency of the US government) confirms that COVID-19 is similar to Influenza:

“Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.”

If the public had been informed and reassured that COVID is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat. The lockdown and closure of the national economy would have been rejected outright.

According to Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, pneumonia is “regularly caused or accompanied by coronaviruses”. Immunologists broadly confirm the CDC definition. COVID-19 has similar features to a seasonal influenza coupled with pneumonia.

Is Dr. Fauci Trustworthy?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is described as America’s trustworthy voice on coronavirus, “often correcting President Donald Trump” who compares the COVID-19 to the seasonal flu. But isn’t that what Fauci is doing in his NEJM article? (In that regard Trump’s comparison is correct).

“Over the weekend, Fauci told CNN that the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the US should mitigation be unsuccessful.” “Serving a president who initially dismissed coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu, Fauci has been even-handed in public.” (emphasis added)

Fauci is by far a CNN favorite, providing “authoritative” statements on the virus:

Fauci tends to contradict himself.

He certainly does not inform Americans in a cautious way. He does not reassure Americans.

His authoritative statements often have no factual backing.

He not only misleads Americans, he fails to acknowledge the statements of the WHO which confirm unequivocally that:

“The most commonly reported symptoms [of COVID-19] included fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease and 5% were critically ill. Early reports suggest that illness severity is associated with age (>60 years old) and co-morbid disease.” (largely basing on WHO’s assessment of COVID-19 in China)

In December 2025, Dr. Robert Redfield took a firm stance against the COVID vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna should be pulled from circulation, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said in a new interview. “I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”

