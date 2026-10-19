Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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allan rhodes's avatar
allan rhodes
7d

Never believed in COVID from the start. I always work by not trusting what the Government is telling, (ordering), you to do. I got into trouble at work for not wearing a mask and, although I was seriously when went to my local hospital my wife and I were marched out of the hospital by the police for not wearing a mask. I also never stopped in and drove were I liked. The roads were very quiet !! All the Governments around the world who believed in this rubbish must be held to account. But it wont happen

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chat noir's avatar
chat noir
7d

They lie, they let you know they're lying, and then they laugh all the way to the bank, long after you're dead and gone.

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