This article was first published on March 31, 2020, five days after the publication of the Fauci, et. al. peer-reviewed NEJM article.

[Revised and Updated on December 7, 2025 You can read it here.]

The substack text published on October 19, 2026, includes “Observations Six Years Later” focussing on an assessment of “The Current Economic and Social Crisis”.

Update Five Years Later. The Big Lie is Confirmed

On February 20th, 2020 the WHO Director General Tedros held a press conference warning that a pandemic was imminent, intimating “that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak..[is] closing” …: “I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

These shock and awe statements had no scientific basis. On February 20, 2020, the recorded number of covid positive cases was ridiculously low: confirmed cases outside China was 1073 out of a population of 6.4 billion.

The Covid pandemic was announced on March 11, 2020 by the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros. The recommended solution was “the lockdown” of 93 countries, member states of the WHO and the United Nations.

Remember, the lockdown requires confinement, freeze of the workplace, the face mask, social distancing and more.

Immediately following the WHO March 11, 2020 official announcement of a pandemic, the fear campaign went into high gear. 193 member states of the United Nations were instructed to implement the lockdown and close down their economies as a means to preventing the Worldwide spread of the virus.

We can distinguish and identify three important decisions (January 30-31, February 20, 2020, March 11, 2020) which served to set the stage of the ongoing corona crisis:

January 30, 31, 2020: Worldwide public health Emergency declared by WHO ( 83 cases outside China )

February 20th, 2020 . WHO Warning that a pandemic is imminent, leading to stock market crash ( 1,073 cases outside China )

March 11, 2020, The lockdown and the recommended worldwide closure of economic activity as a means to resolving an alleged public health crisis. (44,279 cases outside China). At a time when the alleged covid crisis in China was virtually over.

These ridiculously low numbers of estimated positive cases based on the unreliable PCR test (which does not recognize the alleged virus) did not under any circumstances justify the lockdown and closing down of economic activity. In the wake of the March 11, 2020 lockdown (supported by the fear campaign) the process of testing went into high gear.

The Mysterious Date of March 26, 2020

There is another date in March 2020 which was NEVER mentioned.

It was March 26, 2020, when the article of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Clifford Lane, and Dr. Robert R. Redfield was released in the peer reviewed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

The Smoking Gun? The Peer reviewed article by Fauci, et al, categorically refutes the WHO’s official pandemic statement.

“the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza”

According to Anthony Fauci (Head of NIAID), H. Clifford Lane, and Robert R. Redfield (Head of CDC) in the New England Journal of Medicine:

Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted “On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.“ (emphasis added)

How Convenient

The above article mentioned above was first published in the NEJM on March 26, 2020, exactly ten days after the declaration of a national emergency by President Trump on March 16, 2020.

Had this authoritative peer-reviewed text been brought to the attention of the American public, the lockdown mandate would have fallen flat.

Image: Fauci speaks to the White House press corps on COVID-19 in April 2020, watched by President Donald Trump (left) and Vice President Mike Pence (right). (By The White House, licensed under the Public Domain

Dr. Fauci is a Liar!

Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying to himself. In his public statements, he says that COVID is “ten times worse than seasonal flu”.

He refutes his peer-reviewed report quoted above. From the outset, Fauci has been instrumental in waging a fear and panic campaign across America.

His analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine is in sharp contrast with some of his frenzied statements on network TV, often taken out of context and/or misquoted by the media including press reports and headlines.

Had Fauci and the NEJM revealed the results of their peer reviewed report, honesty prevailing, the above statement would have led to the denial of the Lockdown and the reversal of the policies put forth by the WHO.

Ironically the WHO also comes out with a statement which refutes the official announceement of the pandemic.

The WHO Definition of Covid-19

Lies through omission: the media has failed to reassure the broader public. Below is the official WHO definition of COVID-19 followed by that of the CDC:

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19. “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. … These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.”

Similar to Influenza According to the CDC

COVID-19 versus Influenza (Flu) Virus A and Virus B (and subtypes)

Rarely mentioned by the media or by politicians: The CDC (which is an agency of the US government) confirms that COVID-19 is similar to Influenza:

“Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.”

If the public had been informed and reassured that COVID is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat. The lockdown and closure of the national economy would have been rejected outright.

According to Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, pneumonia is “regularly caused or accompanied by coronaviruses”. Immunologists broadly confirm the CDC definition. COVID-19 has similar features to a seasonal influenza coupled with pneumonia.

Dr. Fauci Trust Worthy?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is described as America’s trustworthy voice on coronavirus, “often correcting President Donald Trump” who compares the COVID-19 to the Seasonal Flu. But isn’t that what Fauci is doing in his NEJM article. (In that regard Trump’s comparison is correct).

“Over the weekend, Fauci told CNN that the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the US should mitigation be unsuccessful.” “Serving a president who initially dismissed coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu, Fauci has been even-handed in public.” (emphasis added)

Fauci is by far a CNN favorite, providing “authoritative” statements on the virus:

Fauci tends to contradict himself.

He certainly does not inform Americans in a cautious way. He does not reassure Americans.

His authoritative statements often have no factual backing.

Image: The Guardian screenshot, March 29, 2020

He not only misleads Americans, he fails to acknowledge the statements of the WHO which confirm unequivocally that:

“The most commonly reported symptoms [of COVID-19] included fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease and 5% were critically ill. Early reports suggest that illness severity is associated with age (>60 years old) and co-morbid disease.” (largely basing on WHO’s assessment of COVID-19 in China)

:The Hill, March 19, 2020

In December 2025, Dr. Robert Redfield took a firm stance against the Covid Vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna should be pulled from circulation, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said in a new interview. “I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”

Note: Thanks to Ana Laura Palomino García for having brought the NEJM article to our attention in March 2020.

The Current Economic and Social Crisis

Observations Six Years Later

by Michel Chossudovsky

The article above was first published on March 31, 2020, five days after the publication of the Fauci, et. al. peer-reviewed NEJM article on March 26, 2020

The economic lockdown (March 2020) based on false premises was instrumental in triggering a worldwide economic and social crisis.

We must focus on the historical dimension.

The March 2020 worldwide “lockdown” was the initial stage of a broader disruption in global economic activity worldwide instigated by powerful financial interests, with devastating economic and social consequences.

Confine the Labor Force

Freeze the Work Place

Initiate a Global Fear Campaign

Trigger Bankruptcies

Destroy Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Trigger Poverty and Unemployment Worldwide

We must understand that the March 2020 lockdown applied in 193 countries was instrumental in setting the stage for an evolving global economic process, which affects people’s lives Worldwide.

It’s an ongoing and continuous economic crisis which is now triggering economic decline, poverty and despair in all major regions of the World.

The current worldwide economic and social crisis which is now affecting the lives of the planet’s 8 billion people HAS ITS ROOTS IN THE MARCH 2020 LOCKDOWN, i.e., engineered economic recession worldwide.

See the following video released in February 2021 on the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was censored, taken down by Vimeo. Restored by Vaccine Choice Canada. Original version. Click Here

It is now available with subtitles in 14 languages

English, Français, عربي, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Hindi, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어,Türkçe, Српски.

click English (link to Rumble)

280,000+ Views original, 162,000 with subtitles, 100,000 Bitchute

Our thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada

Below is my book which can be downloaded in E-Book format free of charge

Michel Chossudovsky, October 18, 2026

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

published in August 2022

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: of more than 8 billion people.

We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.

Reviews

This is an in-depth resource of great interest if it is the wider perspective you are motivated to understand a little better, the author is very knowledgeable about geopolitics and this comes out in the way Covid is contextualized. —Dr. Mike Yeadon

In this war against humanity in which we find ourselves, in this singular, irregular and massive assault against liberty and the goodness of people, Chossudovsky’s book is a rock upon which to sustain our fight. –Dr. Emanuel Garcia

In fifteen concise science-based chapters, Michel traces the false covid pandemic, explaining how a PCR test, producing up to 97% proven false positives, combined with a relentless 24/7 fear campaign, was able to create a worldwide panic-laden “plandemic”; that this plandemic would never have been possible without the infamous DNA-modifying Polymerase Chain Reaction test – which to this day is being pushed on a majority of innocent people who have no clue. His conclusions are evidenced by renown scientists. —Peter Koenig

Professor Chossudovsky exposes the truth that “there is no causal relationship between the virus and economic variables.” In other words, it was not COVID-19 but, rather, the deliberate implementation of the illogical, scientifically baseless lockdowns that caused the shutdown of the global economy. –David Skripac

A reading of Chossudovsky’s book provides a comprehensive lesson in how there is a global coup d’état under way called “The Great Reset” that if not resisted and defeated by freedom loving people everywhere will result in a dystopian future not yet imagined. Pass on this free gift from Professor Chossudovsky before it’s too late. You will not find so much valuable information and analysis in one place. –Edward Curtin

The book was the object of censorship.

As a means to reaching out to millions of people worldwide whose lives have been affected by the corona crisis, we have decided to distribute the eBook for FREE.

Price: $11.50 FREE COPY! Click here (docsend) and download. (download button)

The book is available in print form in Japanese. 仕組まれたコロナ危機:「世界の初期化」を目論む者たち, April 2022

Japanese version (in print)

See also: DonorBox “Worldwide Corona Crisis” Campaign Page.