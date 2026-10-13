Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Missfit Infinitum's avatar
Missfit Infinitum
Oct 13

The anatomy of how poor countries are pillaged by the globalist machine. Long term thinking by the likes of the IMF and corrupt NGOs create the precise conditions years before and are then long gone when the catastrophe happens. The conditions they created 20 or 30+ years ago will likely be contributing to the mass immigration and flood of refugees from sub Saharan Africa. All by careful design.

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Rainy.Day's avatar
Rainy.Day
Oct 16

this is also the case in the Caribbean. In the 70's, and 80's,, IMF went into Jamaica causing even more poverty and the desperation that continues to manifest in violence and corruption instead of truly revolting against colonialism in a constructive way.

Michel, thank you for the work you do so persistently. I'm still here too.

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