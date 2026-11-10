[This article by Prof. Ruel F. Pepa was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Spain faces a complex social dilemma shaped by competing demands and limited resources. At the heart of this debate lies a pressing question: How can Spain demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine amid ongoing conflict, manage migration humanely, and at the same time guarantee affordable housing and reliable public services for its own people? Addressing this requires clear differentiation between legitimate concerns about capacity and priorities, and unfounded rhetoric that unfairly blames entire groups of people for problems that stem from deeper structural issues such as housing scarcity, economic inequality, and chronic underinvestment in public infrastructure.

A Country Under Pressure

Poverty and social exclusion remain significant challenges in Spain despite some progress. According to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE), 25.8 percent of residents faced the risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2024. While this marks a slight improvement from 26.5 percent in 2023, the persistence of these figures underscores ongoing vulnerabilities within Spanish society.

The social burden is not evenly distributed geographically. Regions such as Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, and the Region of Murcia report the highest rates of poverty and exclusion, often correlating with higher unemployment and lower average incomes. Conversely, areas like the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands, and Navarre experience relatively lower rates. This unevenness illustrates that deprivation is a widespread structural problem affecting urban and rural populations alike across Spain.

Housing: A Growing Flashpoint

Housing represents where social challenges crystallize into everyday struggles for millions. INE’s 2024 data revealed that nearly 8 percent of Spaniards spend more than 40 percent of their disposable income on housing, just below the European Union average of 8.2 percent, but a costly strain especially for low- and middle-income households. This heavy financial burden limits families’ ability to invest in other essentials such as health, education, and savings.

Housing prices have continued to climb sharply. Spain’s Housing Price Index recorded a 12.9 percent year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2026, followed by a 12.2 percent rise in the second quarter. These increases were seen throughout all autonomous communities and major cities. Yet, housing affordability varies significantly by locality. For example, the average monthly rent in Lalín is around €330, while in the affluent suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón, rents soar to approximately €1,499 per month. This disparity mirrors broader socio-economic divides between rural and urban areas and within cities themselves.

The consequences of this housing pressure are visible. Overcrowding affects many households, and rising rents are a significant barrier for young adults trying to gain independence, families seeking to move closer to work, and lower-income workers hoping to live within commuting distance of urban job centers. Migrants are often disproportionately affected due to their concentration in lower-wage employment sectors and residence in high-demand urban markets.

Migration and Public Capacity: Finding the Balance

Migration undeniably influences demand for housing, education, healthcare, transport, and other public services. This reality requires acknowledgment in policy discussions rather than dismissal. Spain’s population growth in recent years owes significantly to migration, with each new resident adding to the need for basic public goods and infrastructure.

However, data from the government’s Forum for the Social Integration of Immigrants counters the narrative that migrants receive preferential treatment over Spanish nationals. Rather, foreign-born residents face higher unemployment rates, underemployment, lower access to social benefits, and greater risks of poverty and overcrowded living conditions. In 2024, about 19.3 percent of foreign nationals lived in overcrowded housing compared to 6.7 percent of Spaniards.

Concerns about irregular migration, integration challenges, or public safety are valid but must be addressed through targeted, precise measures. This includes strict enforcement of immigration and criminal laws where appropriate, reinforced border controls, and meaningful investments in expanding housing and public services. Crucially, responses should avoid stigmatizing entire communities or scapegoating migrants for structural problems that predate recent inflows.

Support for Ukraine: Transparency and Debate

Spain’s commitment to aiding Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict is significant and deserves open, informed public discussion. Between 2022 and 2026, Spain has allocated nearly €3.8 billion for military aid to Ukraine, including €1 billion planned for 2026 alone. Beyond military support, the government has pledged approximately €570 million in financial instruments aimed at reconstruction and promoting Ukrainian business participation this year.

These substantial investments come at a time when many Spanish households face financial strain from soaring rents, unstable employment, and rising living costs. It is reasonable for citizens to question the allocation of public funds: Is this the optimal balance between domestic needs and international commitments? Are mechanisms in place to monitor aid effectiveness and accountability? Are European governments collectively working towards a sustainable peace that could eventually reduce the need for prolonged military and reconstruction assistance?

Spain’s official stance frames its support in four pillars: military assistance, reconstruction financing, export-credit support, and investment facilitation. But the government must continue to ensure transparent reporting and parliamentary oversight to maintain public trust.

Priorities Over Scapegoats

The core issue Spain faces is not an either-or choice between helping Spanish citizens and aiding migrants or Ukrainians. Instead, it is a question of whether Spain’s institutions can marshal the financial resources and organizational capacities necessary to provide adequate public goods and services that reflect the country’s demographic realities and social needs.

A credible, forward-looking agenda should include the following priorities:

Investing significantly in building and renovating affordable housing, particularly in high-demand cities and coastal regions.

Expanding social housing programs, rental subsidies, and legal protections against exploitative rent hikes.

Enhancing funding for schools, healthcare (especially primary care), public transport, and municipal services to correspond with population growth.

Implementing firm and fair law enforcement on irregular immigration, human trafficking, and criminal behavior without targeting whole communities.

Ensuring transparent reporting and thorough parliamentary oversight of military and reconstruction expenditures abroad.

Rejecting collective blame and divisive rhetoric, which distract from the policy failures that make scarcity and insecurity seem like personal grievances.

Spain does not face a choice between compassion and competence. What it requires is a government capable of protecting vulnerable individuals, upholding the rule of law consistently, and making tough budgetary decisions in full public view. The real measure of success will be whether public frustration channels into efforts to address systemic challenges rather than scapegoating marginalized groups who bear no responsibility for the underlying social strains.

References

Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), Living Conditions Survey (LCS), Year 2024: Final Results — poverty and social-exclusion indicators for Spain. Press Release: Living Conditions Survey (LCS). Year 2024. Final results.

Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), Spain in Figures 2026 — housing-cost burden, income, prices, and population indicators. EEC_FULL_PUBLICATION_26.pdf

Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), Housing Price Index (HPI), Base 2025, First Quarter 2026 — 12.9 percent annual house-price increase. Nota de Prensa: Índice de Precios de Vivienda (IPV). Base 2025. Primer trimestre 2026.

Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), Housing Price Index (HPI), Base 2025, Second Quarter 2026 — 12.2 percent annual house-price increase. Press Release: Housing Price Index (HPI). Base 2025. Second Quarter 2026.

Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), Urban Indicators, 2026 Edition — local rent levels and territorial housing disparities. Press Release: Urban Indicators . 2026 Edition.

Government of Spain, Forum for the Social Integration of Immigrants: Report on the Social Situation of Immigrants — migrant employment, poverty, housing, and access to services. Foro para la integración social de los inmigrantes. Situación de las personas migrantes y refugiadas en España. Resumen 2025

Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez discusses the situation in Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy — Spanish support for Ukraine’s reconstruction and 2026 financial commitments. La Moncloa. Pedro Sánchez discusses the situation regarding the war in Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirms Spain’s support | 05/11/2026 [News]

Government of Spain, Spain makes €570 million available in financial instruments to support Ukraine — reconstruction, export-credit, and investment-support measures. La Moncloa. Spain makes €570 million available in financial instruments to enable Spanish companies to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction | 15/07/2026 [News]

Ministry of Defence of Spain, Robles reaffirms Spain’s sustained support at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group — €1 billion in bilateral military assistance for Ukraine in 2026. Robles reafirma en el Grupo de Contacto para la Defensa de Ucrania el apoyo sostenido de España y anuncia nuevas líneas de asistencia para 2026 – Ministerio de Defensa de España

Human Rights Watch, World Report 2026: Spain — migration routes, asylum pressures, and risks facing migrants and asylum seekers. Informe Mundial 2026: España | Human Rights Watch

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Prof. Ruel F. Pepa is a Filipino philosopher based in Madrid, Spain. A retired academic (Associate Professor IV), he taught Philosophy and Social Sciences for more than 15 years at Trinity University of Asia, an Anglican university in the Philippines. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

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