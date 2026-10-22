Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Morpheus
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“When you give private companies the ability to create money by being a privately owned central bank create money and charge interest for it, I mean you're giving huge amounts of power because unfortunately most people are corruptible. They can be bought and if money has no value because you can create it from nothing then you can buy a lot of people and so you've got you know, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, probably the 13 original banking families--huge wealth. And they have the ability to buy our politicians. They’ve bought politicians around the world. And it's not just politics and the media that are corrupted. I mean, we possibly have the most corrupt country in the world in the UK…All of our institutions, not all the apples in all the barrels of our institutions are rotten, but all the apples at the top of all the barrels are rotten. And any apple that wishes to rise to the top has to be willing to rot.” - Andrew Bridgen

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
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The State has perverse interests in supporting consolidation of all economic (and thereby all life) into fewer and fewer hands. Central planning and compliance with dictates becomes much easier when only a handful of megacorporations are needed to 'persuade' into compliance - after consulting with those handful as "stakeholders" Without regard for any other voices concerned because they've all been consolidated.

So lets say government leaders wanted all businesses to close, and to impose mask and 'vax' mandates on customers and employees. But they lack the legal basis to do so. So they only have to 'persuade' a handful of megacorp leaders to go along with it and suddenly, overnight, without a law being passed every employee and every customer has to comply. With 80% of all commerce, economic production under megacorps it becomes nearly impossible to refuse to comply. The idea of freedom of choice exists only as an idea, not in practice.

Or let's say government leaders want all businesses to adopt "diversity, equity and inclusion" policies or other 'woke' policies, just 'persuade' megacorp leaders and next thing you know every single employee and customer gets indoctrinated with DEI/Woke, no law required.

Of course this is just theory and speculation. Not that either hypothetical scenario would ever happen.

Without real choices there is no real freedom. Corporations merge with government, what Mussolini lovingly referred to as 'fascism,' the most perfect form of government ever. A government official wishes their policies to become law, bypasses constitutional restraints and the law is imposed by the 'independent' megacorporations. Independent inasmuch as the revolving door between megacorp and government swapping of hats worn reflects independence.

And megacorps + government have lusted for that whole central planning coordinated arrangement for a long, long time. Young Mussolini instructor, Vilfredo Pareto, was very influential in this regard in the late-1800's - early-1900's. Teaching more than young Benito. About optimization, efficiency, 80-20 rule, he has much to teach us, as those leading us have studied him. The constant push for efficiency, efficiency, efficiency!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vilfredo_Pareto

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circulation_of_elites

And there has been no more 'efficient' form of economic system - for those atop it - than slavery. It's Damned Efficient! And here's a piece from 1958 where corporate leaders and policymakers lust for centrally planned economies admitting that the communist variety is slavery:

Damned Efficient Slavery’ vs. ‘Inefficient Freedom’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP), January 4th, 1958

https://archive.org/details/dailycolonist0158uvic_1/mode/2up?view=theater

Note that all centrally planned economies are slavery. Communism, fascism, monarchy, technocracy, oligarchy. All.

Also take note of another Pareto work, "Circulation of Elites." Which is the revolving door between business, government, all-of-society upper strata. Interchangeable, as Chomsky noted in Manufacture of Consent. Corporate managers preaching the wonders of capitalism today easily becoming commissars preaching the virtue of communism tomorrow. As long as it's the same elite position their values are flexible. Olympic gymnast flexible. No loyalty to system. Loyal to status: Slavemaster. By any other name.

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