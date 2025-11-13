[This article was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

This is no laughing matter.

Here they are together, MAGA Donald Trump and former Al Qaeda leader Mohammad al-Jolani, smiling with a U.S. flag in the background.

Said Mr Trump as he announced a reward for the new Syrian President and the people of Syria by “lifting all sanctions” which had been in place for nearly five decades (since 1979).”

According to the US State Department, al-Jolani, prior to becoming President of Syria, was “the senior leader of the Al Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria” which was supported covertly by US-NATO, Saudi Arabia and the Turkish High Command.

Jolani became President of Syria in March 2024. The decision to remove the “‘Stop This Terrorist’ up to $10 million reward” was carried out in December 2024 in the immediate wake of Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential elections.

The US State Department [under Joe Biden] removed the $10 million reward for Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the Specially Designated Global Terrorist who leads Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which State describes as an Al Qaeda branch. The bounty on Jolani was removed as US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf met with him and other Hayat Tahrir al Sham leaders in Damascus on December 20. … In its $10 million reward for Jolani, the State Department noted that “Under Jolani’s leadership, ANF [the Al Nusrah Front, HTS’s predecessor] carried out multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria, often against civilians.”

In March 2024, he was instated president of Syria, courtesy of Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden.

Do not take me seriously. My question to President Trump: Why on earth did you not arrest the “bad guy” and cash in on the modest reward of $10 million?

Visibly, according to Donald Trump, Jolani is a friend of America, with some contradictions:

The evidence suggests that Jolani firmly endorsed Al Qaeda’s alleged attack against America on 9/11. (See video below)

And as we recall, the 9/11 alleged Al Qaeda attack was used as a pretext and justification to invade Afghanistan barely a month later on October 7, 2001.

Less than a week after US President Donald Trump met Syria’s newly elected President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorist, a controversial 2021 video of al-Sharaa has resurfaced online, reigniting outrage.

[Click here to watch the video on X.]

What is Al Qaeda

Al Qaeda, namely U.S sponsored freedom fighters led by Osama bin Laden was initiated in 1979 under the Carter Administration. This is confirmed by Zbigniew Brezinski

Clarification: Al Qaida is not the name of a “terrorist entity”. It’s “The Base”, namely the Computer Database of the Islamic Mujahideen ( Reagan’s “Freedom Fighters”) recruited by the CIA.

According to the late U.K. Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, a man of tremendous courage:

“Bin Laden was, though, a product of a monumental miscalculation by Western security agencies. Throughout the 80s he was armed by the CIA and funded by the Saudis to wage jihad against the Russian occupation of Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda, literally “the database”, was originally the computer file of the thousands of mujahideen who were recruited and trained with help from the CIA to defeat the Russians. (Robin Cook, The Guardian, July 8, 2005, see also archive, emphasis added)

While President Trump is “not a terrorist”, his administration has been actively supportive of Al Qaeda-affiliated freedom fighters.

It’s Déjà Vu. The lessons of history are casually repealed, not to mention the fact that the US-NATO-declared war against Afghanistan was conducted on the grounds that Al Qaeda’s alleged 9/11 terrorist attack on America had been instrumented by the Afghani government: an outright lie.

Palestine: Terrorism and Genocide

Trump’s actions as president of the United States in Syria are related to the Zionist Greater Israel project which is part of a US-NATO neocolonial agenda. Indelibly Trump alongside most Western heads of State and heads of government is complicit in the atrocities committed against the people of Palestine.

The 1948 Genocide Convention confirms unequivocally that these “Constitutionally Responsible Rulers” (i.e., Western politicians including the US President) who are supportive of the criminal actions led by the Israeli Netanyahu government —including the killing of children– are defined as “complicit in acts of genocide” (Art 3e) which entails “Arrest and Punishment.”

Greater Israel and Washington’s Middle East Neo-Colonial Project

The Al Qaeda brigades in Syria including Al Nusra, ISIS-Daesh were supported by the US, NATO, Israel, Turkey and Saudi Arabia right from the outset in March 2011.

They were are also integrated by Western Special Forces.

British and French Special Forces have been actively training opposition rebels from a base in Turkey. Israel has provided a safe have to Al Qaeda-affiliated rebels in the occupied Golan Heights.

[Image: Netanyahu comes to the rescue of an Al Qaeda freedom fighter in Israeli hospital in Golan Heights]

Western special forces have been training the rebels in the use of chemical weapons in Jordan.

NATO and the Turkish High command have been involved in the development of a jihad involving the recruitment of thousands of “freedom fighters.” According to Israeli intelligence sources:

Also discussed in Brussels and Ankara, our sources report, is a campaign to enlist thousands of Muslim volunteers in Middle East countries and the Muslim world to fight alongside the Syrian rebels. The Turkish army would house these volunteers, train them and secure their passage into Syria. (Debkafile, August 31, 2011). Debka, August 2011 emphasis added)

Al Qaeda, they are our enemies, but also our friends. “The young man” has a lot of promise. He has a “real shot at doing a good job” in war-ravaged Syria,” says Trump.

C’est le monde à l’envers.

What this implies is that the model of U.S. warfare consists in:

1) recruiting and training Al Qaeda mercenaries with a view to destroying democratically elected governments,

2) the second phase consists is regime change which consists in appointing mercenary terrorists to high office within a neo-colonial structure.

Concluding Remarks

Flashback to September 11, 2001.

The official 9/11 narrative consisted in portraying Al Qaeda as terrorists acting on behalf of a foreign country –namely Afghanistan which allegedly attacked America on 9/11.

This was followed by the US-NATO invasion of Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 under the doctrine of collective security (article 5 of the Washington Treaty).

It was categorized by prominent scholars as a “JUST WAR”.

The legal argument used by Washington and NATO to invade Afghanistan was that the September 11 attacks constituted an undeclared “armed attack” “from abroad” by an unnamed foreign power, and that consequently “the laws of war” apply, allowing the nation under attack [USA], to strike back in the name of “self-defense”.

Both the media and the US government, in chorus, continue to point to the 9/11 attacks and the role of Al Qaeda, allegedly supported by Afghanistan, when in fact (amply documented) Al Qaeda is an intelligence asset created by the CIA.

The bombing and invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001 was described as a “campaign” against “Islamic terrorists”, rather than a war.”

This narrative borders on ridicule. What is abundantly clear is that Al Qaeda are US-NATO sponsored mercenaries. according to Trump, the are the ‘good guys”.

I should mention that the author was in Syria from January to early March, 2011, shortly before the war broke out.

Our thoughts are with the people of Syria. In solidarity.