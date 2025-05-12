Terrorism Is “Made in the USA.” The “Global War on Terrorism” Is a Fabrication, a Big Lie
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Perdana Global Peace Foundation
[This article was first published by Global Research in 2015. You may read it here.]
Prominent academic and author Dr Michel Chossudovsky warned that the so-called war on terrorism is a front to propagate America’s global hegemony and create a New World Order.
Dr Chossudovsky said terrorism is made in the US and that terrorists are not the product of the Muslim world.
According to him, the US global war on terrorism was used to enact anti-terrorism laws that demonised Muslims in the Western world and created Islamophobia.
Elaborating on his argument, Dr Chossudovsky said that NATO was responsible for recruiting members of the Islamic state while Israel is funding “global jihad elements inside Syria.”
Dr Chossudovsky, who is also the founder of the Centre for Research and Globalisation, further emphasised that the global war on terrorism is a fabrication, a big lie and a crime against humanity.
Echoing Dr Chossudovsky’s arguments, Malaysia’s prominent political scientist, Islamic reformist and activist Dr Chandra Muzaffar said that the US has always manipulated religion to further its global hegemony on sovereign states.
***
The Globalization of War: America’s “Long War” Against Humanity
Michel Chossudovsky
The “globalization of war” is a hegemonic project. Major military and covert intelligence operations are being undertaken simultaneously in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, Central Asia and the Far East. The U.S. military agenda combines both major theater operations as well as covert actions geared towards destabilizing sovereign states.
ISBN Number: 978-0-9879389-0-9
Year: 2015
Pages: 240 Pages
You are trying to say that you didn’t know?!?
People!! It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee!
Get your heads out of the space they’re in and be aware that the president is OUT OF HIS MIND!
God help us! 💖
War criminals are highly rewarded by the Empire, especially the Obama's who amassed an impressive real estate portfolio since leaving the relatively modest White House.😁 They now own multimillion dollar estates in Washington, D.C., Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii. I guess crime does pay. Not to mention all their other big cash deals. BO must be a billionaire by now.
By the way, I just heard the "Orange Gaza killer Casino operator" is getting a "free" jet from Qatar. It supposedly replaces Air Force One and will be a "palace in the sky." It'll be the most valuable gift ever given to the US from a foreign government. The plan is to turn it over to the Trump Presidential Library so he can enjoy it after leaving office. 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰💰
Al Capone would've been proud. 😁