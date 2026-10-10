Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Midi Drew's avatar
Midi Drew
Oct 10

This reads like AI slop. The message can be right and the delivery can still suck. Do better.

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Viracocha's avatar
Viracocha
Oct 10

We're all being played and keep being played by these war mongering pedophilic incestuous synagogue of satan worshipping puppeteer ed greedy monstrous snakes who turn on each other snakes eating their own tails...That's a mouthful exhausting nonetheless they the ones we're not allowed to criticize are doomed to implode by their very nature and take as many of the zombified among us with them...

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