This incisive and carefully documented article is by Helena Glass

JD Vance has been scripted to be the soft balance of the vitriolic potty-mouthed Trump.

The rhetoric coming from Trump is allowed simply because his Donald is increasingly out of control.

His handlers have given up the fight to try and groom him to be more ‘presidential’ and have crash landed.

Vance has been told to pick up the slack in order to attempt to preserve the flailing GOP.

Trump continues to make that an uphill battle that Vance is woefully unprepared to achieve. The midterms are fast approaching and the loss of voters is a parallel graphic – that doesn’t seem to concern Trump.

Who has soured and who has not? Gen Z is backing off.

Millennials are making fun of him.

Hispanics are righteously peeved. Blacks are completely ignored.

Ranchers are suffering. Farmers are crying. Bankruptcies continue to climb.

Trump announced no high profile indictments. And boomers are being told they are stupid. Cry me a river – but whose fault would that be? Trump’s. He had a choice – he chose money over America.

This isn’t about a ‘poll’ of 2,000 pre-selected scripted narratives, it is real life and Trump has failed His exams.

The election was won with assistance from Elon Musk. The extent of that interference is an unknown. But it most definitively exists. And Musk has been sworn to wash, rinse, repeat in exchange for a newly created White House job – the future of war, which Musk will take with all the fervor of a meme game creating virtual reality avatars.

This future war attitude belies the Nobel Peace Prize Trump so covets – and belies the campaign promise of a president who preserves peace, not seven wars.

The label given to Musk’s performative job is Project Meridian. Musk will share that position with Palmer Luckey of Anduril Industries. Palmer is the founder of Oculus VR, a unit of META/Facebook. Oculus created a head-mounted VR display unit that looks like the one I wore last weekend. While Oculus funding and board member Andreesen Horrowitz is taking a hit as the company is sitting on an $80 billion loss, they have been rebranded a number of times under Zuckerberg. But the point of future warfare was unveiled in the choice of Musk who knows less than zero about warfare and Palmer who creates VR games.

[Image: Source]

Their job is to create a business plan for AI warfare. Neither of these nether world beings have an MBA and haven’t a clue how to put together such a broad range report with budgets and cost analyses and time frames, etc… yet it is due in a matter of 30 days.

Within the veil of AI warfare, human capital will be required to operate and strategize AI.

To accomplish that, one would need the expertise of a General who went to the Army War College, has been in wars, and understands AI weaponry. But Pete Hegseth supposed picked these two wild cards instead because Hegseth is under-equipped given his own military career involved little to nothing. Jealousy.

How will wars be fought in the future?

Will VR integrated with strategic warfare become a game played on screens?

Will soldiers die virtually like on a game board? Destruction would thus be virtual as well. This warfare sci-fi game would then require each side to invoke those virtual realities in reality – as in soldiers will be ‘ordered to die’ and towns blown up to appease the game winner. Why else would Musk and Palmer be chosen?

The Meridian Project corporate partner is MITRE. MITRE, an NGO in McClean where the CIA likes to play.

[Image: MITRE offices in McLean, Virginia, in 2017; the company has had a presence in McLean since 1963. (CC BY-SA 4.0)]

Created in 1958, MITRE is federally funded and works predominantly with the DoD along with a slew of other NGO’s including the Rand Institute and the Institute for Defense Analysis.

Warfare is MITRE’s forte. Mark Peters is the president and CEO of MITRE. His focus historically has been nuclear.

Their three fellows include a theoretical physicist and quantum information scientist, an AI expert from Google DeepMind, and a System engineer who has worked with advance Defense Research Projects.

In other words, MITRE will pull the weight of the giggle boys.

The federal government employs over 100,000 NGO’s on taxpayer payrolls while they pay zero in taxes to cover their cost. The exact cost is an unknown variable hidden from transparency laws but estimates claim multiple hundreds of billion. The DoD requires NGO’s and corporate entities to fill the void of incompetence in federal agency appointments. Heavily weighted as attorneys who have never practiced law.

All of these NGO’s are now under the umbrella of the newly created Autonomous Warfare Command (nick-named AUTOWARCOM) established by Hegseth as of September 30.

Operating parallel to Project Meridian is Project Agincourt led by Owen West and Max Strasiser. Owen West is a former banker with Goldman Sachs who served in the Department of Government Efficiency while writing books about military fiction. Strasiser is a former Navy Seal with no bio.

The purpose of Project Agincourt is to recommend a rebalanced Joint Force investment allocation to the Deputy Secretary of War. In other words, Generals will be replaced with AI in Hegseth’s military refurbishing. A 20% reduction of Admirals and Generals has already been ordered by the end of 2026 alone. With additional retirements planned for 2027.

The combatant role of AUTOWARCOM is structured to oversee, scale, and integrate artificial intelligence, drones, and robotic capabilities across the entire existing joint force (working alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines). Because WAR is being designed to be our entire future, while its budget will be in addition to the current DoD of $1.5 trillion. It is slated to be fully operational by October 2027.

image above: “Pentagon Autowarcom: AI drone swarms & weaponized edge computing” (source msn)

The back story is this AI-designed military could be used to maintain control over every American human. AUTOWARCOM has been designated a new base that will be built as well as human resources including specially trained soldiers. And they will report directly to the president as the president takes a larger role as Commander and Chief per Project 2025’s protocols.

The structure of the Army, Navy and Marines would thus become subservient to the White House paramilitary.

Whether that paramilitary would be staffed by robots has yet to be discussed, but that would guarantee a programming that doesn’t have morality. That wouldn’t hesitate to target human citizens whose conventional weapons, guns would thus be obsolete. And 2028 is assured.

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Helena Glass is Former CPA & Series 7, with emphasis in Real Estate and Financial Planning. Two brains in one: former Bronze Sculpter and Danseuse. Visit the author’s blog.

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