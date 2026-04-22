Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
7h

Right on target! USURY!

And if you need more ammo - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Usury&updated-max=2024-12-08T07:56:00-08:00&max-results=20&start=0&by-date=true&m=1 - it is the primary means by which DaSynagogue of Satan controls us.....willing servants. It will end - the only question is when?

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Karla M LaZier's avatar
Karla M LaZier
4h

National Security Strategy of US published 2026 - get a copy and read or look at Jiang Xueqin #21 edition of Game Theory- makes it clear why we are at war with Iran and that most pundits must know this and act otherwise in service to DJT - trust no one- reality from a Chinese teacher teaching in China.

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