Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Turcot's avatar
John Turcot
5h

Does Islam accept non-Muslims who have objections to the teachings or behaviour of the protest Mohammad?

Reply
Share
Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
3h

Does one defamation of another monotheistic vision and claim an entire group for centuries based on claims of one informer that appears like an acquisition that is strangely like supporting a foreign empires military occupation that soon becomes an organized transitional empire itself employing the services of a string of empires in its service while claiming peaceful intent.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture