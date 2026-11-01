This video and transcript are reposted from The Corbett Report.

A Dutch civil case puts the COVID criminals on trial;

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, NATO Secretary General [and former PM Mark Rutte], the Dutch government and 13 other defendants failed to appear in court last week to attend a substantive merits hearing in a landmark civil case in the Netherlands.

The gaggle of globalists are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to deliberately inflict harm on the world during the COVID-19 scamdemic through the deployment of bioweapon clot shots masquerading as COVID “vaccines.”

Click here to watch the video