This video and transcript are reposted from The Corbett Report.
A Dutch civil case puts the COVID criminals on trial;
Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, NATO Secretary General [and former PM Mark Rutte], the Dutch government and 13 other defendants failed to appear in court last week to attend a substantive merits hearing in a landmark civil case in the Netherlands.
The gaggle of globalists are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to deliberately inflict harm on the world during the COVID-19 scamdemic through the deployment of bioweapon clot shots masquerading as COVID “vaccines.”