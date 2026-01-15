[This article by Peter Koenig was first published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

The rules-based order is dead. Long live the Trump-based order.

Indeed, the Trump-bases order is THE future. And that is erratic, can change from day to day, as circumstances dictate. If President Trump and his handlers have their way, only a few major powers will have a say in the future.

Mr. Trump is the one wielding the scepter of world hegemony – meaning the coming One World Order. He is the elephant in the room, that everyone sees, but nobody realizes that he has been given this role because he has the personality to be The King without cloths and nobody dares say so. They are afraid.

Cult figures work with fear, they feed on fear of the masses, on their anger and frustrations. Believe it or not, we are currently living in a cult-led world. As long as we are “afraid” – and mind you, fear is planted by the media on a daily basis – we the people, the masses of the people, will never be ascending to a higher spiritual level which would be escaping the terror being played on us at the latest since the beginning of the UN Agenda 2030, alias the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset, in 2020.

No this is not a conspiracy theory. It is real. They got away with Covid, “vaccinating” some 5.7 billion people worldwide, at least twice. The fate of the “vaxxed” ones, will play out in the coming three to ten years, when nobody can trace death and injuries back to the poisonous covid injections. No, they were not emergency “vaxx trials” gone wrong. They were deliberate killer injections forced upon the entire world – basically from one day to the next. That is how fast the “virus” travels around the globe. Fear makes people obey the most absurd orders.

Free thinking, logical thinking was wiped out by fear.

Fear was followed by obedience, by submission – by the most nonsensical decisions: The “vaxx” against this deadly disease, called Covid, is not yet available, say, in Peru, then some people spend their savings to travel to the US to get “vaxxed” as quickly as possible. If shortly thereafter they get sick with cancer or heart diseases, they don’t want to know. The covert voluntary suicide trip.

The new King, egocentric, self-absorbed, is ideal for this new globalist world, at least to lead us there. The “other side”, the Global South, makes us believe that a One World Government is finished, that we are moving towards a multi-polar world. But nobody is really asking what kind of multi-polar world. Nobody is even questioning the term “multi-polar”.

Could it be that a Global Government, after it destroys sovereign countries and cultures, needs several administrative poles to function properly? Like a roof needs pillars to keep it up? The multi-polar could be multi-pillars, i.e., Russia, China, Iran, and most certainly somewhere hidden away, Zionist Israel, are the pillars of the Global Roof – but not Europe. The corrupt, blind, ultra-obedient, war-mongering Europe does not even qualify to be a pillar of the “Global Roof”. All the others are under – yes, you got it – the same roof.

What Trump is allowed to do, with nobody saying “beep”, or doing “beep,” is a clear sign that he is wielding the sword on behalf of the “pillars”. How many times did President Putin, the head of the Russian pillar, move the redline on NATO aggressions, and moving ever closer, and on Kiev’s aggressions on Russia’s civilian population, or on the recent massive drone attack on his, Mr. Putin’s residency? Some 20 times. Vladimir Putin may be everything but stupid. Doesn’t that tell you something?

The current exuberant MAGA King, drunk with arrogance and delusion of grandeur, kidnaps in plain sight the leader of Venezuela, a sovereign South American country, the world’s richest in hydrocarbon resources, Trump accusing the country of drug trafficking – a pretext to steal Venezuela’s energy and other resources. President Trump himself and his Attorney General, recently admitted, as President Maduro was being arraigned in a New York Court, that the drug cartel, “Cartel de los Soles” [Cartel of the Suns] did not exist, was made up.

And the world remains silent. Exactly the thief steals and commits crimes in plain sight – and nobody interferes.

Trump has instructed Marco Rubio, his Chief Diplomate, Foreign Minister, to visit Denmark’s homologue, and possibly Prime Minister, Ms. Mette Frederiksen. The subject? You guessed it – US annexation of Greenland. Denmark is a NATO country. If the US, the father of NATO, invades another NATO country, it could mean the break-up and end of NATO. Such messages emerge from the already heavily divided European Union – the twin sister of NATO – see this.

Is this perhaps Trump’s real agenda for possibly invading Greenland? Breaking up of NATO? Or would the NATO collapse just be a collateral benefit?

There may be no need for a direct invasion. The US has already one of Europe’s largest military bases in Greenland, the Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, on the northwest coast of Greenland. By now the base has highly sophisticated equipment with antennas that are capable of “reaching” across the North Pole, listening to Russian military conversations on the other side of the globe.

The base has been there for over 50 years, accepted by the Kingdom of Denmark for its protection. Already 50 years ago, and today, with the omni-present Russian threat, more than ever. The US flag over Greenland is like stopping the onslaught of the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.

“Negotiations” for Greenland may indeed be easy, as US protection is ever more needed with the steadily increasing threat of Russia and China, whose ships are freely circulating around and north of the island, posing a national security risk for the US, and, of course, also for Denmark. Looks like a done deal. And the 54,000 Greenland inhabitants may not even have to be consulted. Trump offers each one of them US$ 20,000 to US$ 50,000, and bingo.

That is what he had done to the Venezuelan military who did not resist. Besides, the US$ 50 million bounty for Maduro’s head, alive – who may have gotten that money? See this: CIA Analyst EXPOSES Plan A & B for Venezuela | Ron Aledo – (48 min – ):

We must understand that spending infinite amounts of dollars for the US means literally nothing. It is not even paid by the US taxpayer. Because the US debt is NEVER paid “back” – anyway, back to whom? Tom itself? The Fed has been set up in a way that US dollars will be flooding the world as the single most frequent reserve and trading currency. Today more than 60% of all trading currencies in the world are US dollars or US dollar-denominated assets. Compare this to the Chinese Yuan, the currency of the second largest economy (arguably the largest), with only about 5%.

The dollar is unlikely going to collapse in the foreseeable future. So the rules-based order is dead. Long live the Trump-based order. And long live the dollar hegemony.

Handing out hundreds of millions of dollars to people or agencies the US needs to buy is no big deal for Washington. But it is an enormous deal for the recipient of this money, as the dollar may be an endless, but meaningless debt accumulation for the US, for the recipient it still buys a lot of things. The dollar is not likely to collapse soon.

Who, or what, is next?

Is it going to be Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, or Iran?

An invasion of Cuba is not necessary. Trump already said Cuba will collapse by its own weight. They received survival subsidies from Venezuela, and now that Venezuela is run by Trump, and her oil belongs to Donald, such Venezuelan subsidies for Cuba will instantly cease.

But a good master is needed to run Cuba in the future. How about Marco Rubio, of Cuban descent? Might be ideal. Trump’s chief diplomate, foreign secretary and personal advisor, could be a valid choice. See this.

Mexico – they have a drug cartel culture. Their cocaine and fentanyl cartels are killing thousands of people in MAGA country. Colombia falls into the same category. King Trump insulted Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, calling him one of the worst drug dealers killing thousands of people in the US.

As the world watches, the MAGA President is pondering, whom to take out first, Petro or Sheinbaum? Probably not Sheinbaum; better do not touch the Zionists, you need them.

Talking about Zionism, simultaneously with Trump’s exuberance of conquering the world, he must attack Iran. Because this extraordinary hydrocarbon-rich country, member of the renowned Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is in the way of Zionist-led Greater Israel. After all, through all his Zionist connections and Zionist support, and on behalf of his Zionist buddy Bibi, President Trump owes them a small favor. Take out Iran.

How to? Easy. Everywhere in the world the CIA / Mossad / MI6 are infiltrated, embedded rather, for decades. And money is no issue. The US via its secret services buys off some protesters, who raise havoc in the streets of Teheran, people start getting killed – and bingo again, what a perfect reason for Trump to intervene for the sake of the Iranian people. Regime change may be of the order. Maybe even with boots on the ground.

That is how the world of the future under the Peace President will be run. War after war, killing upon killing, all for Peace. There is no better saying than “War is Peace and Peace is War”- right out of George Orwell’s bible, “1984”. Bible, as in the Globalists’ guide book.

All of this game theory may backfire one day – perhaps soon. Those who remember the old theory of the butterfly effect may guess that a butterfly’s fluttering wings in Washington may cause a resistance movement half-way across the world. A movement so strong that it may hit home. It is dynamics, or call it quantum science.

A wake-up call? Remembering sovereign states, reminiscing autonomous thinking and acting, no digital money, no digital ID, no digital control, no digital gulag – back to normal.

If it is true that light is overcoming darkness, then this wake-up scenario is not far-fetched. It is anchored in our conscience and could break loose anytime.

***

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.