Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Tim's avatar
Tim
2hEdited

Generally good analysis until he starts getting "antiracist."

Blacks in the US are statistically shown to engage in grossly criminal behaviour, eg rape, murder, and theft, to a far greater extent than white people - who themselves are disenfranchised by Trump and his jewish cabal, who only work for jews and "Israel."

Note - jews do not onsider themselves to be white - unless it suits their narrative at the time.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
2h

Will he 'obliterate' them with his mind?

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