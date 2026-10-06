Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Peter Rowan's avatar
Peter Rowan
Oct 7

You must be a deeply unhappy human to make so many lies in an attempt to climb higher in life.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
Oct 6

Just like his sugar free Coke, very toxic.

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