Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
11h

The nd of WWI was overrun by a communist revolution that changed everything for WWII in Europe and in China and the end of the Ottoman empire just a oil became the fuel of military choice ever since a long with an embargo that turned us from Vietnam to B-52 fuel. An ill fated also oil based debased century despoiled by oil.

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Helena Glass's avatar
Helena Glass
12h

Trump is off the charts lying as though it is just his normal thought process. Oddly though I don’t think he knows what the truth is. I doubt he reads anything! Relying on his people to read for him.

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