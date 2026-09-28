Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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E. Imane Harris's avatar
E. Imane Harris
Sep 28

This is beyond stupid. They have no clue what they are doing.

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Passive Sceptic's avatar
Passive Sceptic
Sep 28

Putting the Kosher Nostra back in charge, just like pre-1959

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