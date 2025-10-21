Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

"Bombing of Vancouver, Halifax, Montreal and Quebec City Contemplated" are not the only threat we're facing, right?

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/breaking-the-algorithmic-lock-how

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marten's avatar
Marten
2h

They will ALL appear in "The Court of the Crimson King" It fricking time to make alliance the Bear aka Russia ,,,,Nobody in the whole World went to be associated with that "Shithole"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture