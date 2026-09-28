Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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JHOC
Sep 29

However the US is overextended as it is...how could they fight another "war" without destroying their economy entirely?

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Frances Chambers's avatar
Frances Chambers
Sep 28

Ridiculous!!!!

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