”At a press conference, Trump said he’ll visit Russia to meet Putin, sparking online jokes.”

Was Russia’s President Putin consulted? Did he accept the White House decision whereby the peace negotiations would be held in Alaska under the jurisdiction of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Military Base, which constitutes one of the largest military installations in the United States?

President Putin’s Security

When President Putin travels to a foreign country, his protection is ensured by several Russian security and intelligence entities including the Federal Security Service (FSB), and its Directorate for the Counterintelligence Support of Strategic Facilities not to mention Russia’s Military Counterintelligence Directorate.

A large number of security agents are invariably deployed to protect the Russian president. The Kremlin implements an agreement with the host government, setting specific conditions for the protection of Russia’s head of state.

The White House has confirmed that the Summit will be held at the Anchorage US Military Base in Alaska. Is there an agreement of this nature between Moscow and Washington allowing for the deployment of Russian security personnel within the Alaska Military Base?

Meeting in a U.S. Military Base in Anchorage Alaska raises the issue of President Putin’s security.

Will the “one-on-one meeting” between Putin and Trump take place within the confines of the Anchorage Military Base? Highly unlikely and/or dangerous for the Russian President.

Where will the Putin-Trump One-on-One Meeting be Held?

There is one area of the Bering Strait between Alaska and the Russian Federation where Russian and U.S. jurisdictions overlap; namely the Diomede Islands.

Are the peace talks slated to be held in the Diomede Islands in the Bering Strait under joint Russia-US jurisdiction?

The Big Diomede Island is part of Russia: it hosts the Russian government’s meteorological weather station.

The Little Diomede Island with a population of approximately 100, consisting largely of impoverished Inuit people, belongs to the United States.

The distance between the two islands is approximately 3.8km.

It should be understood that the Bering Strait Region (BSR) consists of 47 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point (see map below). There are no international waters.

The territorial waters of the Russian Federation and the United States of America overlap, which reinforces the notion of de facto joint US-Russia jurisdiction. The latter in turn creates an environment for the conduct of peace negotiations.

The Bering Strait lies within the territorial waters of both countries. Numerous Russian and US Navy Vessels are navigating in the Russia-US waterways.

According to a recent Russian media report:

“While Moscow was sleeping peacefully, Trump said a phrase that claimed to be a historical role: “The long-awaited meeting between me and Putin will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the great state of Alaska.” And the assistant of the Russian president Yuri Ushakov confirmed the date – August 15, and the meeting place – Alaska. But the specific meeting place on the territory of the huge northern state has never been announced, although it has probably already been agreed. Moreover, it has already been announced that the next meeting will be held by Trump and Putin on the other side of the Bering Strait, on Russian territory. And here is another point I would like to mention. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev called Alaska an ideal place for the Russia-US summit. “Historical summit in Alaska on August 15. Ideal location: The United States and Russia are only 3.8 kilometres apart, between the Diomede Islands, separated by an international date line. Let’s move peacefully from yesterday to tomorrow,” he said.

Russia’s Big Island and America’s Small Island?

No doubt with the deployment of both U.S. and Russian naval forces in the surrounding joint territorial waters.

If the meeting between Putin and Trump were to be held on land, i.e., namely on one or other of the two islands, Russia’s Big Island which is under the jurisdiction of the Russia’s Meteorological Organization located in the Chutkoka Autonomous District would be able to provide meeting facilities in liaison with Moscow.

The Summit is to be held at the U.S. military base situated in Anchorage, Alaska (see below). Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will be present.

Holding peace talks in a U.S. military base sets a somewhat ugly and contradictory precedent. In the words of George W. Bush: “When you are talking about war, you are talking about peace.”

See our analysis below on recent developments.

Russia’s Far-Eastern Federal District

The Far Eastern Chutkoka Autonomous District borders on the Bering Strait

Update: The Summit will be Held at a U.S. Military Base in Alaska

August 14, 2025

It is now official. According to the White House, the Summit on Aug. 15 is slated to take place at the U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

The face-to-face meeting, billed as a “listening exercise” by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, will be held at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base.

“The goal of this meeting for the president is to walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war,” Leavitt told reporters during a news briefing on Aug. 12.”

While Russia did not ask for a meeting within a US military base, the Kremlin has nonetheless accepted Washington’s proposal.

The important question: Will President Putin, who happens to be a former Intelligence official, accept to participate in a Summit which is staged in a US Military Base? I have my doubts.

Will he appear in person? Or will he send Russian foreign policy advisors to participate in this event?

The organisation is chaotic. According to Trump, “It’s like a chess game.”

“This meeting sets up the second meeting [with Zelensky], but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting.”

Trump acknowledges possible “failure.” Putin does not want to meet up with Zelensky. And that is an element of disagreement between the two presidents.

Moreover, recent Russian Media reports confirm (August 14, 2025) the following:

“Ukrainian drone strikes on the border cities of Belgorod and Rostov-on-Don, killing and injuring civilians”… This came two days after the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) alleged that Ukrainian forces were preparing a false-flag provocation in the Kharkov region, complete with pre-positioned journalists – supposedly to shape a narrative blaming Moscow.”

How has the Kremlin reacted to these recent acts of provocation, not to mention the alleged false flag operation in the Kharkov region.

Moscow considers that these occurrences are intent upon derailing the Alaska Summit.

Trump Threatens Putin

According to U.S. President Donald Trump (August 14, 2025),

there will be “very severe consequences” [THREATS] if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop his war in Ukraine after their Friday summit in Alaska, though he did not say what those consequences might be. Trump’s comment came after a virtual meeting with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told the group that Putin “is bluffing” about seeking peace. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the leaders had a “constructive and good” discussion with Trump.

Will there be a one on one meeting of the two presidents in a U.S. Military Base?

The official statements of the Russian President endorse the Trump initiative. Does that mean that the Russian President is in conformity with Trump and will act accordingly? Unlikely.

Statement of President Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin:

Good afternoon, colleagues. I have asked you to gather today to brief you on the progress of negotiations regarding the Ukraine crisis and the bilateral talks with the Ukrainian delegation. Many of those present are already broadly aware of the situation, but I will provide more detailed information. That is the first matter. Second, I will update you on the current stage of our engagement with the present US administration, which, as everyone knows, has been making what I consider to be fairly vigorous and sincere efforts to halt hostilities, resolve the crisis, and reach agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved in this conflict. The aim is to establish long-term conditions for peace not only between our countries but also in Europe and indeed globally – especially if we proceed to subsequent stages involving agreements on strategic offensive arms control. That is what I would like to say by way of introduction

Statement by the Kremlin on Behalf of the Russian Presidency

Aide to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov:

Colleagues, Preparations for the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States have entered their final stage. Given that the meeting was announced just five days ago – that is, overnight into Saturday – all arrangements are being made under intense pressure. Numerous technical matters, including visa issues, are being resolved. Naturally, the primary focus is on addressing the political aspect of the summit. I can confirm that the programme for the leaders’ meeting has been agreed upon. As you are all well aware, this meeting will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, more specifically with one of the facilities at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson serving as the venue. It is expected that everything will start tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11:30 local time with a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This will be a one-on-one meeting, naturally with interpreters present. Following this, the talks will continue in a delegation format, extending into a working breakfast. The list of participants has already been finalised. Given that highly sensitive and critical topics will be discussed, the negotiating parties have been limited to a select group. On the Russian side, the delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Aide to the President for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev. The composition of the American delegation is also known, though it would be appropriate to await an official announcement from our American partners. Thus, in addition to the presidents themselves, each delegation will include five members. Naturally, expert teams will also be present nearby. After the talks, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a joint news conference to sum up the results of the negotiations. Regarding the summit’s agenda, it is evident to all that the central topic will be the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including considerations from the discussions held in the Kremlin on August 6 – as you may recall – with the participation of the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. However, broader issues related to ensuring peace and security, as well as pressing international and regional matters, will also be addressed. An exchange of views on the further development of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade and economic spheres, is also expected. It is worth noting that this cooperation holds immense, yet regrettably underutilised, potential. One additional point of significance: near the military base where the talks will take place, a memorial cemetery holds the remains of nine Soviet pilots, two military personnel, and two civilians who perished between 1942 and 1945 while ferrying aircraft from the United States to the Soviet Union under the Lend-Lease programme. Thus, the meeting will unfold near a site of profound historical importance – one that underscores the wartime camaraderie between our nations. This symbolism is particularly resonant in this year, the year of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan. Colleagues, that is, broadly speaking, what I wanted to convey regarding the visit, which – as I mentioned – will commence tomorrow morning local time. Thank you.

***

There are strategic, geopolitical and economic objectives for hosting the peace negotiations in Alaska which are not addressed in the above article.

