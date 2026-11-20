[This article by Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was originally published on his blog. You can read it here.]

It appears that at Netanyahu’s insistence the Trump regime is preparing a false flag attack on the US that will be blamed on Iran, thus creating a casus belli for a renewed attack on Iran, possibly with nuclear weapons as conventional weapons have proved to be ineffective on Iranian preparedness.

The signs of a false flag operation in the making are clear. Reports were planted on the presstitutes that US Secretaries of State, War, and Treasury have been moved to more secure quarters due to Iranian threats.

Additional leaks have expanded the Iranian threat.

US intelligence officials allegedly believe that Iran intends to attack senior US government officials in Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

In other words, the narrative is in place ahead of the event, an indication of false flag preparation.

But think about this narrative which is nonsensical on its face.

Why would Iran want to provoke a severe attack on itself, perhaps with nuclear weapons?

What else would such an attack achieve?

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Suppose a dirty bomb or chemical weapon kills some or all of the targeted US officials, what good does it do Iran?

Nothing in the correlation of forces is altered by taking out a few individuals.

Iran knows this from its own experience. The Israeli-American assassinations of numerous Iranian officials including the Supreme Ruler had zero effect on Iran’s ability to respond so overwhelmingly to the Israeli-American attack as to cause Trump to ask Iran for a ceasefire.

[Image: Assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (CC BY 4.0)]

That the Trump regime has prepared such an obvious false flag shows that Washington regards the American people as imbeciles.

And Washington might be right. After all, undeclared government agendas have relied for decades on self-righteous Americans to believe that there is always someone–communists or terrorists–out to get them.

They have fallen for endless false flags, such as:

9/11, President Kennedy’s assassination, The Gulf of Tonkin, Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, Assad’s use of chemical weapons, Iranian nukes, Putin’s designs on Europe.

[Image: President George W. Bush addresses the nation from the Oval Office at the White House Wednesday evening, March 19, 2003, announcing the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (Public Domain)]

The creation of false flags is a Washington speciality.

Read, for example, James Bamford’s history of the National Security Agency, Body of Secrets, to see the large number of false flags General Lemnitzer and the US Joint Chiefs of Staff cooked up to create a casus belli for invading Cuba.

President Kennedy rejected them all, thus convincing the paranoid Joint Chiefs that he was unable to stand up to communism and transferring the ire of the Joint Chiefs, CIA and NSA to himself, resulting in his assassination in Dallas.

You can watch the Zapruder film in which a spectator captured Kennedy’s assassination and see for yourself the Secret Service agents called off President Kennedy’s limo so that the assassins had clear shots.

You can see that Kennedy was hit from the front, not from the rear. How the American people fell for the impossible Oswald explanation is inexplicable, but it convinced Washington that the dumbshit insouciant Americans would fall for any false narrative, and they have without exception.

[Image: Frame 150 from the Zapruder film. Kennedy's limousine has just turned onto Elm Street. (Fair use)]

quotation: Excerpt from NYT, October 6, 2017

• The federal government just released thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

• The papers were posted online by the National Archives in compliance with a 1992 law requiring their release after 25 years.

• After a chaotic last-minute review in which intelligence agencies lobbied against full disclosure, the White House said it would take more time to process and release thousands more documents that were also supposed to be made public.

It set a deadline of late April for the release of those documents. [M. Ch.]

Washington expects Americans to stay true to their long established tradition of being easily deceived and to fall for what seems to be the current false flag under preparation.

If you have doubts that a false flag might be in the works, ask yourself why the Trump regime would further discredit itself by building up public expectation of an attack that doesn’t happen?

Americans should do themselves a favor. Turn off the moronic social media.

Turn off the garbage TV and garbage movies and learn something from the many books available that will save you from being an easily deceived fool.

For a long time the American population has been nothing but chaff in the wind.

Unfortunately, the ability of Americans to read is departing. The young don’t know how to read. They watch video screens and listen. But they are not going to hear the information in books. Today it is possible to graduate from Harvard, Yale, and Stanford and know nothing except America is a racist oppressor.

Washington is equally stupid and moronic.

Trump, his government, his family, and the Republican Party are already vulnerable because Trump led by Netanyahu turned his back on America and went to war for Israel’s hegemony in the Middle East.

What corrupt and dishonest historians and commentators call “the war on terror” is a lie. 9/11 was concocted by the Zionist neoconservatives, who occupied the high appointments in the George W. Bush regime, in order to create their “New Pearl Harbor” that they said was necessary as a casus belli to destroy seven countries in five years, as NATO commander four star General Wesley Clark reported was revealed to him by Pentagon generals.

The war on terror was a war for the Israeli Zionist agenda of Greater Israel, Israel’s claim to hegemony over the entire Middle East. It was paid for with American blood and money.

The result was the destruction of three countries–Iraq, Libya, and Syria–and the current Israeli-American war against Iran, a war that the Israeli-Americans cannot win without nuclear weapons.

These 21st century wars for Israel unleashed a wave of millions of refugees on Europe, UK, and US, causing them to dissolve as nation states.

[Image: The aftermath of US-Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, 6 March 2026 (CC BY 4.0)]

America’s President Donald Trump belongs 100% to the Israel Lobby. If he renews the war against Iran, especially if nuclear weapons are used, Trump faces at best removal of office by Democrats and perhaps imprisonment as a war criminal.

He, his movement, his family, his administration officials and the Republican Party will be destroyed, and the USA will have one party rule by Democrats determined to overthrow a corrupt political, social, and economic order. The Democrats do not believe in America as it currently exists.

A new America will be born. What it will be remains to be seen.

As Trump and Netanyahu unwrap nuclear weapons as their solution to the concocted “Iranian problem,” what are the capable counter parties–Russia and China–doing?

Are they announcing a mutual security pact with Iran that would prohibit any further conflict in the Middle Ease and in Ukraine? No.

Russia and China are lost in their delusions about a new security architecture, a New Yalta.

Apparently, neither Putin nor Xi have ever been informed about the Wolfowitz Doctrine. The two delusional leaders think that Washington can be enticed by the prospect of making money together. Such failure of vision is unprecedented in human history.

If Trump proceeds with what appears to be a false flag attack on America, he will destroy himself, his family, his officials, and the Republican Party.

***

Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration, associate editor and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Business Week’s first outside columnist, columnist for the Scripps Howard News Service, contributor to the editorial page of the Los Angeles Times, and columnist for the main French and Italian newspapers, and for Creators Syndicate in Los Angeles.

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