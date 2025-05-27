[This article was first published on Global Research. You may read it here.]

Was there foreknowledge, was there inside information regarding the US-China deal on tariffs reached in Geneva on Mother’s Day weekend, prior to Trump’s official declaration on Monday morning on May 12?

Media pundits who have an understanding of stock market speculative operations will invariably remain mum, casually pointing to “the market mechanism.”

President Trump’s announcement on Monday, the day after Mother’s Day (May 12, 2025), that tariffs imposed on China would be brought down from 135% to 30%.

And China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10% from a massive 125%.

What Was the Response of Stock Markets Worldwide?

On the New York Stock Exchange,

“Hong Kong stocks led gains in the region with the Hang Seng Index surging 2.98% to end the day at 23,549.46, while the Hang Seng Tech index advanced 5.16% to 5,447.35, their highest levels since March 27”

The issue of possible foreknowledge and inside information on behalf of President Trump was pushed under the rug.

White House Statement of President Trump

Success of the US-China Trade Deal was confirmed by the negotiating team in Geneva and the President. See Trump’s White House Statement dated March 11, 2025.

Speculative Stock Market Operations. Was There Foreknowledge, Was There Inside Information?

Those who had Inside information as well as foreknowledge as to the outcome of these trade negotiations made a bundle of money upon the opening of stock markets on Monday morning May 12, 2025.

But there is something else which has to be addressed.

Flashback to the outset of the tariff crisis in late February and early March.

Trump’s February 28 and March 2 Statements

Trump threatened to implement the tariff policy on March 4.

“US President Donald Trump said Thursday [February 28] tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods are set to take effect on March 4, while also threatening to impose an additional 10% on Chinese imports on the same date.” (CNN emphasis added

The Sunday-Monday Operation Casino Operation (March 2-3, 2025)

The NYSE Collapsed in March 3, 2025, following official statements by Trump concerning tariffs pertaining to Canada, Mexico and China. There was a worldwide downward stock market movement on March 3, 2025, following President Trump’s statements.

It was categorized as the largest financial NYSE crash since 20 February 2020.

The result was a dramatic collapse of stock markets worldwide, with the Dow Jones collapsing at the opening of markets.

“US stocks slid Monday as investors braced for President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go into effect by the midnight deadline. The Dow tumbled 650 points, or 1.48%, to close at 43,191. The Dow fell almost 900 points in afternoon trading before pulling back slightly. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.76% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.64%. The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day decline of the year. The Nasdaq is down about 6.5% since since Trump took office on January 20. “Tomorrow, tariffs — 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House. “And that’ll start. … What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs.” (CNN, March 3, 2025)

The March 3, 2025 stock market collapse in response to the hike in tariffs, was the result of a wave of index put options, futures, naked short selling, and derivative transactions, which resulted in a one-day collapse of the New York Stock Exchange of the order of 6%.

The financial institutions which had registered index put options among other speculative instruments made billions following the announcement of Trump’s tariff policy on March 2, 2025, which were slated to be enforced on March 4, 2025.

The March 3, 2025 Financial Collapse

The Monday March 3, 2025 was categorized as the largest global market decline since February 20th, 2020, when stock markets crashed following the warnings of a Covid pandemic by the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros. (See annex below)

While that spectacular announcement by Tedros was considered as fraudulent and contradictory, it nonetheless was instrumental in the collapse of stock markets values all over the world. It was categorized as the most dramatic collapse in stock market values since 1929.

The surge of stock markets on May 12, 2025 in response to the US-China trade policy must be understood in relation to the earlier collapse of stock markets on March 3, 2025 at the very outset of the imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

There was an engineered collapse of stock markets on March 3, 2025 which was categorized as the worse stock market collapse since February 20, 2020.

A chaotic downward movement in stock markets in early March resulting for Trump’s statement regarding tariffs was followed by an upward movement of stock markets when Trump decided to go easy on tariffs imposed on China.

Annex

What was the evidence put forth by Dr. Tedros in support of his bold statement?

On February 20, 2020, there were only 1076 confirmed [cumulative] cases outside China.

Click screenshot below to enlarge (Tedros’s opening remarks at media briefing)