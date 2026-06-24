[This article by Laala Bechetoula was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

History may remember Donald Trump for a remarkable political invention: a presidency capable of contradicting itself daily, publicly, and almost proudly.

With Trump, reversal is not an accident. It is a method. Contradiction is not a weakness. It is a weapon. He does not always seek consistency; he seeks centrality.

He does not need to be right every morning.

He needs to be the morning.

Iran offers the latest example.

For years, Trump denounced the 2015 nuclear agreement as a historic surrender. In May 2018, he withdrew the United States from it with theatrical certainty, promising something tougher, stronger, and more American. Then came tensions, sanctions, threats, strikes, and the familiar choreography of maximum pressure.

Then reality returned.

Reality has one unforgivable flaw: it does not applaud slogans.

A strike can damage a facility.

It cannot bomb a geography.

It cannot erase a civilization.

It cannot solve a geopolitical equation.

Sooner or later, diplomacy returns.

It always does. Under another name. With another logo. Wrapped in louder language. But carrying the same old truth: even empires must negotiate.

Trump, of course, does not call this a return. He never retreats. He relocates the finish line. He never admits a reversal. He renames it victory. He never goes back to an old policy. He unveils a new one that looks suspiciously like what he condemned yesterday.

This is not limited to Iran.

In January 2017, Trump called NATO “obsolete”; later, he claimed credit for having pushed the alliance into greater spending and renewed strength. China was threatened, tariffed, punished, negotiated with, and re-packaged as proof of toughness. In August 2017, North Korea was promised “fire and fury”; by June 2018, Trump was shaking Kim Jong Un’s hand in Singapore before the relationship settled back into strategic stagnation. Ukraine has become a file in which every Trump sentence seems to require two translations: one for allies, one for his voters.

[Image: President Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un shake hands in summit room, June 12, 2018. (Office of the President of the United States/Public Domain)]

The pattern is clear.

Trump is not only a president. He is a global political brand.

Before selling doctrines, he sold towers. Before selling strategy, he sold casinos, television, gold letters, and the most durable product of all: himself. In that world, attention matters more than consistency. An ignored brand is a dying brand.

Trump imported that logic into politics.

What does not attract attention does not exist.

That is why the small scene at the G7 with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed may say more than several official communiqués.

Hearing MBZ speak softly, Trump joked: “When you’re that rich, you can speak that low.”

The room laughed.

History should have paused.

Because Trump accidentally described the very power he admires but cannot imitate.

Real power rarely raises its voice.

Sovereign wealth funds do not shout. They buy.

Central banks do not shout. They decide.

Markets do not shout. They punish.

Intelligence services do not shout. They wait.

States that are sure of themselves can afford silence. Their silence works for them.

Trump belongs to another school: the school of amplification. The school of the permanent microphone. The school of the golden megaphone.

He does not merely speak to the world.

He interrupts it.

Every summit becomes a stage. Every crisis becomes an episode. Every contradiction becomes a trailer for the next act.

His genius is real. He understood before many others that attention is the oil of the twenty-first century. Every provocation is a well. Every scandal is a pipeline. Every threat is an emotional refinery. As long as the world talks about him, he remains at the center of the map.

But noise has a cost.

Threats wear out when repeated too often. Exceptional announcements become routine when everything is historic. Allies start doubting. Adversaries start waiting. Markets start speculating. Diplomats start repairing.

The Trump method creates movement, but not always direction.

It produces shock, but not always strategy.

It captures the hour, but may lose the century.

Trumpism may be less an ideology than a hostage-taking of public attention. It does not always demand belief; it imposes presence. It does not always persuade; it prevents silence.

That is why Trump is larger than Trump. He is the symptom of an age in which visibility often replaces legitimacy, slogans crush doctrine, performance competes with institutions, and volume pretends to be strength.

He did not create this world.

He mastered it.

This is why reducing him to a clown is lazy. A clown makes noise because he must. Trump makes noise because he knows it works. He turns outrage into currency, confusion into leverage, fatigue into submission. He has transformed politics into a casino where every contradiction is another spin of the wheel — and the house, somehow, remains branded with his name.

But history is not television.

It does not reward only those who dominate the moment. It judges what remains. It separates builders from announcers, architects from advertisers, statesmen from performers.

Trump has the largest microphone on earth, yet he seems unable to step away from it. He admires the silence of power, yet governs through noise. He seeks the posture of Caesar, but often communicates like a salesman at the closing hour. He dreams of empire, but behaves as if History were a breaking-news banner.

The empires that endure are not always those that speak the loudest.

They are often those that know when silence is enough.

Trump keeps speaking.

History will answer quietly.

***

Laala Bechetoula is an independent Algerian historian, journalist, and geopolitical analyst. He has been writing on Trump, American hegemony, and the collapse of the international order since 2025. His work appears in Countercurrents, Global Research, Réseau International, Le Quotidien d’Oran, Sri Lanka Guardian, and other international platforms. This article integrates and crowns a corpus of analytical work produced between November 2025 and April 13, 2026.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).