Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Sunny Reads's avatar
Sunny Reads
5h

Well-written and brilliantly expressed. While reading, I thought of our neighbour’s new pooch; the cute little thing barks at the big stuff and yawns at the small stuff. Even little Scruffy gets it. Trump can learn from pooch Scruffy!

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Vonu's avatar
Vonu
7h

"Wherever standing armies are kept up, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms is, under any colour or pretext whatsoever, prohibited, liberty, if not already annihilated, is on the brink of destruction." St. George Tucker

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