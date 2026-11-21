[This article by Eric Buesing was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

How is it that we’re managed so completely by people we’ll never meet, and almost none of us ever notices?

Walk through any well run zoo and you’ll see the answer. The animals are fed on schedule and kept busy. Their enclosures are painted to look like the wild, so after a generation or two none of the animals inside remembers there’s even a wall. Most of them assume they’re free. That’s us. The powerful elites herd us humans with stories and rewards until their version of reality feels like the only one there is. You turn on CNN, Fox or Good Morning America with your coffee and figure you’re just catching up on the news. What you’re being fed, though, is a carefully orchestrated and well planned diet of propaganda. We’ve come to call it the Mockingbird media, after Project Mockingbird, a CIA operation in the 1960s.1

Money can buy land and labor, but it can’t hold them for long unless it also owns the story people tell themselves about why the world is arranged the way it is. For 5,000 years the builders of that story have handed their blueprints down, from the temple priests of Sumer to royal censors to Madison Avenue advertising agencies, and now to Silicon Valley tech moguls.2 Each new generation of builders studies the last one. The technology keeps changing, but the blueprint has stayed the same. We never see the fence because we were born inside it.

The Script Written Before We Could Read

Every child is handed a picture of the world long before they can question it. Parents, teachers, holidays, cartoons and the evening news all deliver the same lessons about who deserves trust and what counts as normal. By adulthood that picture no longer looks like a picture. Behavioral scientists call this habituation: repeat a stimulus often enough and the animal stops responding to it.3 People work the same way. Your grandkids are getting their picture right now from Disney+ and YouTube Kids, and nobody in the house thinks of it as a lesson.

Hindus have a name for this: Maya is the force that makes a world built by human hands look like the only world there could ever be.4 Maya works by hiding its own construction so well that nobody suspects there was a builder.

Repetition does most of the work. In 1977 psychologists found that people rate a statement as truer once they’ve heard it before, whether it’s true or not.5 The Nazis didn’t need a laboratory to learn that. In Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote that “in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility.”6 When American intelligence analysts profiled him during the war, they listed his rules, and one of them read:

People will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.7

“Two weeks to flatten the curve.” You heard it so often in March 2020 that it stopped sounding like a promise and started sounding like a fact.8

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Belief Costs Less Than Force

Rulers have always worked with four tools: coercion, alignment, amnesia and conflict.

Coercion works, but it costs a fortune, because soldiers need pay and prisons need guards. Force also makes the captive restless. Caged animals pace their bars, a habit zoo researchers have documented for decades.9 So in 1907 Carl Hagenbeck opened a park in Hamburg that swapped the bars for moats and painted rock, and the best zoos have hidden their bars ever since.10 Alignment costs far less. Persuade people to want what their rulers want, and they’ll police themselves. We see examples of alignment every day and don’t notice them, but you will now. Amnesia keeps humans from remembering that life was ever arranged differently. From the book burnings of yesteryear to the curated results the algorithm feeds us every day, it all creates this amnesia. Conflict aims whatever frustration is left at the neighbors and coworkers instead of up the ladder where it belongs.

[Image: The hay eaters’ enclosure at Carl Hagenbeck’s Tierpark in Hamburg, where moats and painted rock replaced the bars. Postcard, ca. 1910. Source: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)]

Keep the population fed and distracted. Rome understood this. The poet Juvenal mocked his fellow Romans. They once voted on who would lead their armies and run their government, he wrote, but now they only wanted two things: free grain and chariot races. He called it “bread and circuses.”11 When the Colosseum first opened, the emperor Titus celebrated with a hundred days of games.12 Feed the herd and keep it entertained, and it won’t test the fence. The crowd in the stands never thought of itself as managed, and ironically, neither do the more than 100 million Americans who watch the Super Bowl every February.13

Never Trust the Actor Class

The same Romans who packed the arena wouldn’t let the people on stage anywhere near power. Roman law branded actors infames, people stripped of their good name.14 Cicero recorded that the Romans considered acting a disgrace, so they barred actors from public office and had the censors strike their names from the voter rolls.15 Once off the rolls, an actor lost his vote.16 Rome would pay to watch an actor, but it wouldn’t let him help run the city.

The Romans weren’t being snobs. They knew exactly what an actor is: he’s a professional liar, paid to cry tears he doesn’t feel and to swear by beliefs he doesn’t hold, and the better he lies, the more he earns. A man who can be hired to say anything can be hired to say whatever the powerful need said.

The powerful have never missed that. In 1924 Edward Bernays filled the White House with Broadway and vaudeville stars for a breakfast meant to warm up the image of Calvin Coolidge, a president the public found cold.17 Later in this essay you’ll see Hollywood stars delivering lines the Pentagon approved. The actor never asks who wrote the script. He doesn’t care, as long as the check clears.

We’ve turned Rome upside down. We hand actors a microphone at every awards show and treat their politics like wisdom. When a famous face tells you what to think about a war or who to vote for, you aren’t hearing a conviction. You’re hearing a performance someone else paid for. Rome stripped actors of the vote because it knew their voices were for rent. Today those rented voices tell you what to fear, whom to hate and which vaccine to take, and millions obey because a famous face said so. They’re paid to perform, and we’re the ones being played.

The Blueprint Changes Hands

In the twentieth century the craft of shaping belief became a science, and war gave birth to it. When America entered the First World War in 1917, the Committee on Public Information sent 75,000 volunteer speakers into movie houses to give short, scripted talks between reels, while its writers flooded newspapers and billboards with the official story.18

That war was the classroom for two young men who would spend the rest of their lives perfecting mass deception. Walter Lippmann wrote propaganda for Army intelligence while Edward Bernays sold the war for the Committee on Public Information, and both saw how easily millions could be lied into hating a people they’d never met and sending their sons to die for it. Lippmann and Bernays came home proud of it. They’d found their calling as hired shills for the machine that rules us, a machine that treats ordinary people as a herd too foolish to govern itself and pays men like them to do our thinking for us.19

Lippmann wrote in 1922 that the manufacture of consent, the deliberate shaping of public agreement, was “capable of great refinements.”20Bernays, Sigmund Freud’s nephew, wrote the instruction manual six years later and called it Propaganda:

We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.21

He wrote it with a straight face and a price list. To Bernays, democracy was a cattle drive with ballots, and he sold the whip to whoever paid the most.

Bernays proved it on Easter Sunday 1929. The American Tobacco Company wanted women (half its potential market) to smoke in public, so Bernays went to a psychoanalyst first. A. A. Brill, a disciple of Freud, told him cigarettes stood for male power and could become “torches of freedom” for women. Bernays turned that into a con. His secretary posed as a women’s rights activist and sent telegrams recruiting debutantes to light up as they walked in New York’s Easter Parade. He tipped off the press ahead of time and made sure no reporter ever traced the stunt back to American Tobacco.22 The next day the New York Times called it a gesture of freedom.23 The women thought they were defying convention. They were extras in a sales campaign, carrying a slogan a psychoanalyst had cooked up to sell cigarettes.

The cigarette campaign was only the beginning. Even our traditions get built to make us buy. In the 1920s Bernays went to work for the Beech-Nut Packing Company, which sold bacon. He got thousands of doctors to recommend a hearty breakfast, and newspapers turned their advice into bacon and eggs, the all American meal.24 In the same decade Listerine took halitosis (an obscure medical term for bad breath) and turned it into a national fear so people would gargle every day.25 In 1948 De Beers started telling Americans that “a diamond is forever,” and a ring their grandparents never expected became something every man had to buy for his sweetheart.26 Even the jolly Santa you grew up with got his look from Coca-Cola ads that started running in 1931.27 None of it feels like advertising anymore. It feels like the way things have always been, and that’s amnesia doing its job.

[Image: “Gone is that ancient prejudice against cigarettes.” A 1929 Lucky Strike advertisement from the American Tobacco Company, published the same year Bernays staged the “torches of freedom” march. Source: Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising (public domain)]

Now watch the blueprint spread. In 1933 a foreign correspondent back from Berlin told Bernays that Joseph Goebbels had shown off his propaganda library and was using Bernays’s own book, Crystallizing Public Opinion, as a basis for his own propaganda campaign.28 That same year Goebbels opened Germany’s national radio exhibition by calling radio the “eighth great power,” a force as mighty as any nation. Cheap radios called People’s Receivers carried his voice into working class kitchens.29 An American method for selling cigarettes now served a totalitarian state.

[Image: A Volksempfänger, the cheap “People’s Receiver” that carried Nazi broadcasts into German homes. VE 301 Dyn model, made in or after 1938 (public domain)]

Back in America, the science of persuasion drew serious money. The Rockefeller Foundation bankrolled the Princeton Radio Research Project in 1937 to study how broadcasting persuaded mass audiences.30 After the war, the historian Christopher Simpson researched how military and intelligence money paid for most early academic research into mass communication, and leading scholars did classified psychological warfare work on the side.31 The professors who taught America how media works were paid by the people who wanted to use it.

During the Cold War the CIA secretly funded the Congress for Cultural Freedom, which backed literary magazines and touring art shows across Europe while many of its writers had no idea who was paying.32 In 1977 Carl Bernstein reported that more than four hundred American journalists had secretly carried out assignments for the agency over the previous twenty five years.33 Using freedom of information requests, researchers Tom Secker and Matthew Alford documented Pentagon and CIA involvement in more than 800 major films and over 1,000 television titles.34Moviegoers paid for stories shaped to suit the Pentagon and the CIA. Top Gun was made with the Navy’s help, and the Navy set up recruiting booths in theater lobbies to entice the young men walking out.35

The Stage That Runs Itself

Then the blueprint moved into Silicon Valley. In 2003 the CIA’s own venture capital firm invested in a small company called Keyhole that made 3D maps of the planet.36 The next year Google bought it, and Keyhole became Google Earth.37 The line between the intelligence world and the companies that now carry your news and your friendships was never as clean as anyone told you.

Today nobody even needs to write the script. In 2018 YouTube’s chief product officer said its recommendation engine drives more than 70 percent of the time people spend watching on the platform.38 A machine picks those videos, and it learns from every click and every minute watched what keeps each viewer in his seat.39 In 2014 researchers published a Facebook experiment on 689,003 users who were never told they were in it. By quietly hiding happy or sad posts from their feeds, the researchers changed whether those users went on to write happy or sad posts of their own.40 Those 689,003 people were lab animals who never knew they were in a cage. A corporation decided which of them would go to bed sadder, just to see if it could. Everyone knows someone who’s set the phone down at midnight feeling worse than when they picked it up, with no idea why. You’ve been that person too. Bernays needed a parade and a friendly reporter to move a crowd. A platform does it with a line of code, and nobody signs a consent form.

The companies know what they’re doing. In 2021, leaked internal research showed what Facebook’s own staff had written:

We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.41

It takes a special kind of monster to study how badly your product hurts little girls and then decide to keep selling it. Our daughters hadn’t even learned to tell a real face from a filtered one before these people taught them to hate their own. They read the report. They kept the feed running.

Trained Like Lab Animals

In his experiments, the psychologist B. F. Skinner found that an animal rewarded with food pellets at random kept pressing the lever long after an animal rewarded every time had given up.42 The uncertainty is the hook. Skinner knew exactly where else it worked. “All gambling systems,” he wrote, “are based on variable-ratio schedules of reinforcement.”43 It’s why a gambler keeps feeding the slot machine long after the money’s gone. Look at your phone. Every click to refresh is a lever, and every notification is a coin that might or might not drop. In 2017 Facebook’s first president, Sean Parker, admitted the platform was designed to give users “a little dopamine hit every once in a while,” and said its builders knew they were “exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology.”44 Stanford psychiatrist Anna Lembke, who treats addicts for a living, says these apps flood the brain’s reward pathway with dopamine “just like heroin, or meth, or alcohol.” She calls the smartphone “the modern-day hypodermic needle.”45Skinner kept his animals in a cage that psychologists still call the Skinner box. Facebook built a digital one on purpose, and 3.54 billion people a day now use Meta’s apps.46 That buzz in your pocket during dinner is the pellet. You checked it, didn’t you?

Censorship Without a Censor

The newest trick is the quietest one. A human mind holds only so much attention at a time. Back in 1971, the economist Herbert Simon saw where that leads:

A wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.47

Whoever controls what fills that attention doesn’t need to ban anything. I call it the throttling effect. Emotionally charged stories flood the narrow channel of our attention and crowd out everything else. The developments that will shape our lives lose the race for our attention to a viral outrage or a heartbreaking clip, and no censor is ever involved. A 2017 study of more than half a million tweets found that every moral and emotional word in a post raised its chances of being shared by 20 percent.48 We do the suppressing ourselves, with our own compassion, every time we give our attention to the story built to grab it.

Everybody remembers Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Hardly anybody noticed that the World Health Organization had started negotiating a pandemic treaty that same year.49

Why the Illusion Holds

Crisis speeds everything up. After September 11, researchers found that the Americans who felt most threatened gave the strongest support to new antiterrorism powers.50 Forty five days after the attacks, a sweeping law expanding government surveillance was rushed through Congress and signed.51 Everyone has heard of the Patriot Act. Fewer know that in 2006 Congress made fourteen of its sixteen temporary powers permanent and kept renewing the rest for another fourteen years.52 Fear made it easy to pass. Fear kept it alive. Remember March 2020. While everyone watched the COVID case counts, a $2.2 trillion bill moved through Congress in about a week.53

Amnesia does the rest. In 213 BC, China’s first emperor ordered the histories of rival states burned so nobody could compare his rule with the way things used to be.54 Modern power gets the same result without a bonfire, because every generation believes manipulation belonged to the one before it. We laugh at the Roman mob and shake our heads at Nazi radio, then assume our own screens are clear windows onto the world. That confidence is the illusion’s best protection. A fence that feels familiar stops looking like a fence.

Conflict closes the loop. When people sense something is wrong, the system hands them someone to blame, and the platforms reward the anger. A 2021 study found that every word referring to the other political side raised a post’s odds of being shared by 67 percent.55 You’ve unfriended someone over a mask or a MAGA hat. Was that anger really yours, or was it fed to you by a system that runs on human conflict? The platform counted your anger as engagement and sold ads next to it. X has made that anger its business model. A 2025 audit found Twitter’s algorithm pushed angry, hostile posts about the other side far harder than a plain timeline would, even though users said they didn’t want them.56 Now X ranks its feed with an AI built on Grok, and a German media researcher who studied the code warned that the machine has taught itself one lesson: anger keeps people scrolling.57 Calm explanation can’t compete, and a public kept furious at itself never looks up long enough to ask who’s selling the outrage.

Connecting the Dots

A handful of thinkers have glimpsed pieces of this. Neil Postman warned that television had turned public life into show business and that Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, where people are controlled by pleasure, had predicted our world better than George Orwell’s 1984, where they are controlled by fear.58 Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky showed how ownership and advertising filter the news before it ever reaches us.59 Both books got their part right, but each mapped only one room of the house. Neither traced the whole building from its foundation in the ancient world to the machines now writing the script without a writer, and neither followed the same fortunes and agencies as they passed the blueprint from hand to hand.

For two decades I worked as a private investigator, a voice stress analyst and an expert witness. Voice stress analysis is a lie detection technique, and the job was always the same: listening for the moment someone’s story stopped matching the facts. I hear that moment every time I turn on the news. Seeing the fence starts with a habit of discernment. When a story moves you, ask who paid to put it in front of you. When the whole culture agrees on something overnight, ask where that agreement came from and who profits from it. You’ve watched it happen. In 2022 the Ukrainian flag appeared on profiles and feeds across the country overnight, posted by people who hadn’t given Ukraine a thought the week before. Two years before that, Instagram users shared more than 22 million Blackout Tuesday posts in a single day, filling their feeds with black squares.60 The people who build this illusion have always counted on one thing above everything else: that we’d stay in the enclosure and keep eating whatever they toss over the wall. The moment we start asking who built the fence, we stop being the exhibit and start writing our own story.

Knowledge only becomes power when it spreads. There’s a name for the range of ideas a society will tolerate: the Overton window.61 It moves when enough ordinary people start saying out loud what used to be unsayable, and the leaders follow. Every person who sees the fence and points it out to someone else drags that window a little closer to the truth, and the architects lose a little more of the room they need to work. Wake up, and then wake someone else.

The full blueprint, including the throttling effect and the chapters of this story an essay can’t hold, is laid out in The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality, available for preorder now ahead of its January release from TrineDay.

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Notes

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***

Eric Daniel Buesing is an independent researcher and the author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations (TrineDay, 2026) and The Illusion Architects: How Elites Shape Culture, Consciousness, and Reality(TrineDay, 2027). For twenty-two years he has studied elite power structures, mapping the architectures of influence that govern societies, economies, and global institutions, work that builds on the foundations laid by Carroll Quigley and Antony Sutton. A former licensed private investigator and expert witness with an MBA and specialized expertise in voice stress analysis, he brings an investigator’s discipline to the historical record. His work challenges mainstream narratives and invites readers to look more closely at the systems that shape their world.

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