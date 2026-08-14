Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Michel Chossudovsky
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Dear Mike, thanks for you comment, this article was written by renowned journals Filicity Arbuthnot in Marh 2014, following the U.S coup d'Etat in support of the 2 Neo-Nazi parties, in February 2014. For Peace, Michel

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My wife is half Ukrainian and half Polish. What you report here matches well with what her relatives still living in those countries tell her when visiting - never through social media, of course.

Too many people become hypnotized through the use of False Dichotomies, essentially meaning that there are only 2 sides to every story, and that if one of those is a villain, then the one fighting them must be an angelic hero. Putin is not saint, but he is being used by the Military Industrial Complex as an excuse to do exactly what Chossudovsky reported here.

From what I gathered from the wife's family living there, Putin has bent over backwards to avoid civilian targets, unlike the Nazi units in Ukraine that murdered massive numbers of Ukrainians who speak Russian and see Russia as a far more civilized place than whatever the Nazis offer.

The Ukrainian relatives report that throughout history, the Ukrainian people have been trampled on due to their location in the middle of the East/West contentions, and due to their natural resources. The relatives feel that Russia will protect them, respect them, and give them far more freedom and autonomy than the West and NATO ever will.

One thing I feel Chossudovsky is missing in his analyses of the current Iran situation is that, similar to Ukraine, the CIA goons who are controlled by those who seem to control everything, put the radical Islamists in power in Iran back in the mid 1970s, when my family was working there when the Shah was in power. The CIA openly supported the Shah for a while, but secretly financed and trained the Islamist rebellion in order to keep the Middle East in a state of constant imbalance and war. (Very good for the Military Industrial Complex)

The Islamist rebels forced the Shah to become brutally defensive and retaliatory via the Savat (spelling?), which the CIA knew would make the Shah look like a villain to much of the world.

The CIA is expert in creating villains they can use to fight one another. What the CIA cannot control is the fact that once their villain has been created, they often do not follow their ques from the CIA, thus becoming extremely dangerous globally, like what has happened with the IRGC. Once that happens, we in the West are forced to destroy the monster that we ourselves created, which reveals the monster within.

Iran is far more dangerous and brutal than Israel, sadly and unfortunately. Under Obama, we financed their nuclear ambitions to the point of no return, and our current regime must undo all of that or things will get a lot worse. The IRGC, according to the friends we still have in Iran, are all suicidal, fanatical maniacs, and they cannot be dealt with diplomatically. This is very sad. It's our fault, but now we have no choice.

So to burst the bubble of the False Dichotomy, both sides are "bad", but one side is much, much, much worse, and in this case, the IRGC is the one that is worse.

In Ukraine, the current Nazi regime is the worse. (please do not associate the regime with the Ukrainian people).

I don't know if it helps to pray for peace, but I still do anyway. First, everything must come out into the light, and we must all stop pretending that there is only one good guy and one bad guy, and that we are always the good guy. That said, we are the ones who are less evil and the most powerful, and we must stop abusing our power.

All this said, I recognize that I do not have all the facts, and so I'm just expressing my views based on what I know from people who live in these places who I trust, and also within the context of my research. I might be wrong, and I admit that I don't have enough room here to delineate all aspects of my reasoning.

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