Ukraine: US Launches a Neo-Nazi Government, and World War Three?
With foresight, Felicity Arbuthnot revealed the truth 12 years ago
[This article by Felicity Arbuthnot was originally published by Global Research in 2014. You can read it here.]
Nobel Laureate President Obama launched a Neo-Nazi “Democratic Government” in Ukraine.
“Somebody in the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, please demand the return of that ill awarded Peace Prize.”
It all started on March 5, 2014: a US-sponsored fascist coalition government under the disguise of democracy was installed in Ukraine.
With historical foresight pertaining to the dangers of a Third World War, this article by Felicity Arbuthnot was first published more than 12 years ago on March 15, 2014 in the immediate wake of the US-sponsored EuroMaidan Coup d’état.
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On March 5, Ukraine’s Putsch “Prime Minister” Arseniy Yatsenyuk, arbitrarily sacked three senior Defence Ministry politicians, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Oleynik, with Deputy Defense Ministers Vladimir Mozharovskiy and Arturo Francisco Babenko.
According to Itar-Tass (6th March 2014) they had drawn Yatsenyuk’s ire by expressing:
“sharp criticism over giving the Right Sector militants the status of regular military units.”
A contact of the publication stated that one of the three had also:
“told Yatsenyuk that actions of today’s Kiev authorities in overtures with radical nationalist organizations would destroy national unity” and that it was simply: “harmful to involve the state military agency in such dangerous games.”
Their stand resulted in “management reshuffles” – in the country in which Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has stated that the US has invested $5 Billion: “in the development of democratic institutions and skills in promoting civil society and a good form of government.”(1)
So far US multi-billion democracy-building via the man of whom Nuland opined to the US Ambassador to the Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt: “I think Yats is the guy …”(2) has all the hallmarks of becoming a mirror of the historic tragedies in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and being plotted via further humanitarian horrors committed by their proxies in Syria.
Additionally the Nobel Peace Laureate American President appears to have reignited the Cold War, laid to rest with such joy across the world as the Berlin Wall fell just over twenty four years ago, on the 9th November 1989.
However, if the US Administration’s choice as a democratic Prime Minister is scarily woeful, the man who would be President, Dmitry Yarosh, is nothing short of astonishing. As Julie Levesque has written in a meticulous, jaw dropping article: “Dmitry Yarosh, leader of the Maidan Brown Shirts (is) on an international wanted list and charged with inciting terrorism.
“Under the new government, Yarosh is leader of the Neo-Nazi Right Sector delegation to the Ukraine Parliament. His close friend and political partner Andriy Parubiy co-founder of the Neo-Nazi Social-National Party of Ukraine (subsequently renamed Svoboda) was appointed by the new government to the position of Secretary of the National Security and National Defense Committee (RNBOU), a key position which overseas the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, National Security and Intelligence. Right Sektor leaders Yarosh was appointed to the number two position at RNBOU.”
[Image: Yarosh (centre), leader of Right Sektor]
Levesque asks: “Have the Neo-Nazis cornered Ukraine’s National Security agenda?”
The answer would appear to be a rapidly accelerating affirmative, with Robert Parry stating that Neo-Nazis are now in charge of four Ministries and:
“some ten ‘oligarchs’ mostly run the show in shifting alliances, buying up media outlets and politicians, while the vast majority of the population faces a bleak future, which now includes more European-demanded ‘austerity’ …”(4)
Meanwhile the stand-off over the Crimea continues. Train tickets between Kiev and Crimea have been suspended by the latest government shoehorned in to the latest “new democracy.”
In neighbouring Russia, as the Sochi Paralympics opened with a spectacular ceremony, President Obama, Prime Minister Cameron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and their parties hurled their collective toys from their prams and failed to attend. Another chance to make peace not war in what should be the Olympic spirit, also willfully thrown away.
The opening theme was “Breaking The Ice,” and “the importance of breaking down barriers and stereotypes …” a popular 1990’s Russian song called “Good-bye America” played as the Russian team closed the parade.
However for all the US posturing, Gallop shows President Putin’s popularity rating at a consistent 67.8% an endorsement of which his American counterpart could only dream, fluctuating between 38% to 42%.
As this ends news comes through that the US is to send fighter jets and personnel to Poland and Lithuania by Thursday, the US Navy destroyer, the USS Truxton, one of the largest destroyers ever built for the US Navy, has crossed in to the Black Sea for “exercises” with the Bulgarian and Romanian navies (5) there are mass protests in the south and east of Ukraine about the “self proclaimed” government in Kiev and America has unleashed a possible World War Three.
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Notes
1. http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article37599.htm
2. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-26079957
3. http://www.globalresearch.ca/democratization-and-anti-semitism-in-ukraine-neo-nazi-symbols-become-the-new-normal/5371919
4. http://consortiumnews.com/2014/03/09/crimeas-case-for-leaving-ukraine/
5. http://rt.com/news/us-fighter-jets-poland-830/
Dear Mike, thanks for you comment, this article was written by renowned journals Filicity Arbuthnot in Marh 2014, following the U.S coup d'Etat in support of the 2 Neo-Nazi parties, in February 2014. For Peace, Michel
My wife is half Ukrainian and half Polish. What you report here matches well with what her relatives still living in those countries tell her when visiting - never through social media, of course.
Too many people become hypnotized through the use of False Dichotomies, essentially meaning that there are only 2 sides to every story, and that if one of those is a villain, then the one fighting them must be an angelic hero. Putin is not saint, but he is being used by the Military Industrial Complex as an excuse to do exactly what Chossudovsky reported here.
From what I gathered from the wife's family living there, Putin has bent over backwards to avoid civilian targets, unlike the Nazi units in Ukraine that murdered massive numbers of Ukrainians who speak Russian and see Russia as a far more civilized place than whatever the Nazis offer.
The Ukrainian relatives report that throughout history, the Ukrainian people have been trampled on due to their location in the middle of the East/West contentions, and due to their natural resources. The relatives feel that Russia will protect them, respect them, and give them far more freedom and autonomy than the West and NATO ever will.
One thing I feel Chossudovsky is missing in his analyses of the current Iran situation is that, similar to Ukraine, the CIA goons who are controlled by those who seem to control everything, put the radical Islamists in power in Iran back in the mid 1970s, when my family was working there when the Shah was in power. The CIA openly supported the Shah for a while, but secretly financed and trained the Islamist rebellion in order to keep the Middle East in a state of constant imbalance and war. (Very good for the Military Industrial Complex)
The Islamist rebels forced the Shah to become brutally defensive and retaliatory via the Savat (spelling?), which the CIA knew would make the Shah look like a villain to much of the world.
The CIA is expert in creating villains they can use to fight one another. What the CIA cannot control is the fact that once their villain has been created, they often do not follow their ques from the CIA, thus becoming extremely dangerous globally, like what has happened with the IRGC. Once that happens, we in the West are forced to destroy the monster that we ourselves created, which reveals the monster within.
Iran is far more dangerous and brutal than Israel, sadly and unfortunately. Under Obama, we financed their nuclear ambitions to the point of no return, and our current regime must undo all of that or things will get a lot worse. The IRGC, according to the friends we still have in Iran, are all suicidal, fanatical maniacs, and they cannot be dealt with diplomatically. This is very sad. It's our fault, but now we have no choice.
So to burst the bubble of the False Dichotomy, both sides are "bad", but one side is much, much, much worse, and in this case, the IRGC is the one that is worse.
In Ukraine, the current Nazi regime is the worse. (please do not associate the regime with the Ukrainian people).
I don't know if it helps to pray for peace, but I still do anyway. First, everything must come out into the light, and we must all stop pretending that there is only one good guy and one bad guy, and that we are always the good guy. That said, we are the ones who are less evil and the most powerful, and we must stop abusing our power.
All this said, I recognize that I do not have all the facts, and so I'm just expressing my views based on what I know from people who live in these places who I trust, and also within the context of my research. I might be wrong, and I admit that I don't have enough room here to delineate all aspects of my reasoning.