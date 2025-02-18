[This article titled U.S. Act of War Against the European Union: President Biden Ordered the Terror Attack Against Nord Stream. High Treason Against the People of Europe by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

This article was first published on October 11, 2022 in the week following the September 26, 2022 act of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, the specific details of which were later revealed by Seymour Hersh.

Of relevance to the announced Trump-Putin peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia, this article confirms former president of the U.S. Joe Biden’s firm intent to implement an act of sabotage of Nord Stream at a White House Press Conference held on February 7, 2022.

Act of Sabotage Order by Former President Joe Biden

“There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” said Joe Biden.

This act of sabotage ordered by the former president of the U.S. Joe Biden in early February 2022 was an act of war against the European Union, which in the course of the last three years has been conducive to devastating economic and social consequences throughout the EU.

Act of Treason by Germany’s Head of Government Olaf Scholz

Moreover, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was present at the Press Conference. Germany’s head of government Scholz confirmed his endorsement of Biden’s statement pertaining to Nord Stream.

—Michel Chossudovsky, February 18, 2025

VIDEO: Interview of Caroline Mailloux with Michel Chossudovsky

Click here to watch the video.

America Is at War Against Europe

by Michel Chossudovsky, October 11, 2022

The Nord Stream pipelines which were the object of the attack are located within the (maritime) territorial jurisdiction of four member states of the European Union. In international law, “Territorial Integrity” extends to “properties” located within the territorial waters of the nation-state.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

***

“Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders have said, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.”

According to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen “the leaks” into the Baltic sea were due to “sabotage”:

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response,” she warned, and urged and investigation to get full clarity on the “events and why”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen described them as “deliberate acts”, adding: “We are not talking about an accident.”

Von Der Leyen did not elaborate as to who might have been behind these “deliberate acts” of sabotage.

Bombshell

In a televised news February 7, 2022 interview, the President of the United States acknowledged that the United States would act against Nord Stream if required. This statement was made three weeks prior to the Russian invasion:

President Joe Biden: “If Russia invades that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2.”

Reporter: “But how will you exactly do that, since the project is in Germany’s control?”

Biden: “We will, I promise you, we will be able to do that.” (Emphasis added)

Joe Biden: “There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2”

The evidence suggests that this terrorist attack had been contemplated by the Biden administration prior to the Russian invasion. Was it carried out by the CIA? “We will be able to do that” said Joe Biden.

U.S. Act of War Against the European Union

Nord Stream which originates in Russia passes through the territorial waters of four EU member-states including Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Permission was provided and approved by the parliaments of those countries prior to construction.

Moreover, the Nord Stream pipelines also required the approval of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which were part of the consultative process prior to construction.

Bombshell: From a legal standpoint (International Law: UN Charter, Law of the Sea) this was not a terrorist attack against Russia, it was a U.S. act of war against the European Union.

The Nord Stream pipelines which were the object of the attack are located within the (maritime) territorial jurisdiction of four member-states of the European Union. In international law, “Territorial Integrity” extends to “properties” located within the territorial waters of the Nation State.

The deliberate destruction of said “properties” within a country’s territorial waters by or on behalf of a foreign state actor constitutes an act of war.

“La Classe Politique“: High Treason

America is no longer “an ally” of the EU. Quite the opposite. The insidious role of the US in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.

Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are setting the stage for the destruction of the European Union on behalf of Washington.

They are “sleeping with the enemy” to the detriment of the people of Europe.

Treason constitutes an act of betrayal by European politicians in high office on behalf of a foreign power, which through various means is actively and deliberately triggering economic and social chaos in both Western and Eastern Europe.

The U.S. is not an ally of the EU. Quite the opposite. Washington is waging war against Europe, with the support of corrupt government officials in high office. It’s an act of treason.

The media is also complicit, i.e. in sustaining a flow of lies. The unspoken objective is to provide a human face to these acts of treason.

Treason at the Highest Levels of Government

What is required is “regime change” throughout the European Union as well criminal prosecutions directed against corrupt politicians.