US-China Relations. Confronting the "Middle Kingdom". Washington Wants to "Curb the Chinese Tiger"
James Corbett and Michel Chossudovsky
This video production was first published by GRTV and the Corbett Report during the Obama Adminstration.
China refuses to be a subordinate colony of the West.
The Asian Pivot to East Asia.
East Asia has been militarised by the US.
Well spoken Michel. As a retired Australian Army Officer (Infantry, SASR and Engineers) who has worked extensively with the US military ( Ft Bragg, Ft Benning, Ft Campbell and Ft Stewart) I am disappointed that my country has effectively become a US vassal by permitting US military installations/bases (Pine Gap, NW Cape and Darwin/Tindal, as well as nuclear Submarines stationed at HMAS Sterling) in Australia. Australia is now a 'Pre 1st Strike Nuclear Target's and alienated even more from SE Asia. It doesn't make sense, it defys basic logic, that my country takes a stance in line with America which is inimitable to our #1 trading partner, China. Even worse, our AUKUS (most thinking Australians call it: 'USUKA') boondoggle will see us eventually stationing these nuclear Submarines in the South China Sea under US command against China!
