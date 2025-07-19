Michel Chossudovsky

Richard Thomas
1d

Well spoken Michel. As a retired Australian Army Officer (Infantry, SASR and Engineers) who has worked extensively with the US military ( Ft Bragg, Ft Benning, Ft Campbell and Ft Stewart) I am disappointed that my country has effectively become a US vassal by permitting US military installations/bases (Pine Gap, NW Cape and Darwin/Tindal, as well as nuclear Submarines stationed at HMAS Sterling) in Australia. Australia is now a 'Pre 1st Strike Nuclear Target's and alienated even more from SE Asia. It doesn't make sense, it defys basic logic, that my country takes a stance in line with America which is inimitable to our #1 trading partner, China. Even worse, our AUKUS (most thinking Australians call it: 'USUKA') boondoggle will see us eventually stationing these nuclear Submarines in the South China Sea under US command against China!

Gregarious
3h

Interesting that you would double-down on your use of the word "inimitable" while given the context with which you apply the word, it sure seems to make more logical and grammar-appropriate sense to have used terms that communicated the idea that the "stance in line with America" you reference is actually not so much something that can't be "duplicated or copied to" [sic], but something much more inexorably detrimental and in direct conflict with Australia's relationship with China, its #1 trading partner. Better +Clearer use of words to your point?

