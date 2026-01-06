Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

Wait a minute.

They do this on Trump but not Biden or Pelosi?

I don't cheer for the DemoCRIPS or RepubliBLOODS but most presidents suffer from narcissism and disconnect from reality. Also, there are sociopathic traits that work well in business and politics to get into the top...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antoine's avatar
Antoine
1dEdited

I can't think of a better way to sabotage what might have been a timely, well reasoned expose of DJT's betrayal of the MAGA base than citing as an authority James Comey. And then resurrecting the completely debunked J6 PsyOp, is as shameful as any of the whoppers Trump has spewed. It's playing to the cheap seats, and that's not who reads your substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture