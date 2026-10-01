Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Richard Voght's avatar
Richard Voght
Oct 1

Since all countries are basically run by the global elites (WHO, IMF, UN etc) all countries could be considered responsible for deaths of people. But the truth be told It's not countries but the demons that are actually calling the shots. Wars, epidemics, shortages of food and energy, politics, religious conflicts, poisoning of food and water supplies, all contributed to the deaths, US or no US, Trump or no Trump the deaths will continue untill we stop the satanic system actually running this planet. It is the plan to exterminate as many people as possible while deflecting blame from the real responsible parties. Peace and God bless.

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Marten's avatar
Marten
Oct 2

The Washington Monsters has been at war for 225 out of 243 years, since 1776 !!!! Are you expecting something to change in the near future ????

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