Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john robinson's avatar
john robinson
1d

The U.S. American way is to be the most predatory, bloodthirsty, malevolent force the world has ever known. That many U.S. residents actually believe the fiction that their home government are about spreading peace, stability and democracy is as shockingly ignorant as belief in the notion that the COV2 virus threatened all of humanity. That U.S. representatives in congress could welcome and cheer the sickeningly sadistic barely human object Netanyahu makes me want to question the sincerity and authenticity of everyone in the capitol as well as the completely subordinated circus clown media. I'm certainly glad I don't have to stand in front of classes of school children and pretend to be honest when reciting the state's deliberately distorted history curriculum. Do school teachers and journalists have even a shred of dignity left? Time and time again I find myself referencing Orwellian concepts of doublethink and of omission being the worst form of lie. I have very little faith in humanity remaining.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
14h

Governments love murder. It gives them something to do since they are so incompetent at doing much else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture