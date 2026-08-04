Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johnny G's avatar
Johnny G
5h

The Trump Epstein regime is a War Racketeering Loser Grifter Ethnic Cleansing EU NATO Israel/Rome War Criminal.

Reply
Share
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

Sorry but it is who he is that we need. We don't need some limp wristed butt kisser. We need a fixer a clean up man and he is the man to do it IF he is really going to do what he says. He may be a bully but I do believe he loves this country and he sees the threat. He and his entire family have a lot to lose if this country falls so that alone is probably motivation enough. I believe he has accomplished more and brought attention to more corruption in our government than any other compromised President of the last 50 years. Sounds to me like his family just might be a bit envious of him.

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture