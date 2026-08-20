Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
4h

Now China and Russia must see all of this, and certainly Iran.

They all know where the missiles will be launched from, where the planes with nukes will fly from. Will they shut down this clown car of an attack before they can launch anything? I would. And Iran as a team member would certainly target Israel.

I suspect the only outstanding question is; will they attack the US? I wouldn't.

For stopping Trump cold in the ME will end his presidency and I suspect his goons in the AIPAC crowd. And that is a far better near term outcome than stepping into a protracted world war.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
5h

Why haven’t they issued the 25th Amendment on Trump and his admin? It’s time!

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