Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Barca's avatar
Barca
3d

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were mustard gas and napalm, videos of atomic tests are demonstrably fake.

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
3d

Destroying Russia has been DaZionist (Synagogue of Satan) wet dream for ages -

https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Synagogue+nuclear&updated-max=2024-04-27T14:32:00-07:00&max-results=20&by-date=false&m=1 - and will continue until Christ returns!

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