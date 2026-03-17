Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

I never get around it that to dominate people you you have to consistently surveil them and... control them.

I don't like to control people nor do I like to be controlled.

The only time I control people is when they try to fight me... then i fight back... harder and faster.

Freedom is a choice.

A true warrior fights only for Freedom... this is my choice.

Those who want to enslave me end up blooded.

Fight for Freedom.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
11h

The most heinous attempt to eliminate 'democracy' that DC has ever instigated is the relentless persecution of Trump. The progressive cabal has turned us into a third world nation.

Remember, Donald Trump had a right to run, and all Americans had a right to vote for him to be our president. THAT is democracy. It is despicable that, because many people have been indoctrinated into hating Trump, that that somehow means that he had no right to run, much less win.

No, he is not a criminal. Those of you who blindly follow probably don't even know what those '34 felonies' really were. You have no clue about the Mueller 'investigation' and you couldn't explain the details of the two impeachments if your life depended on it.

I hate DC. I hate politics. Both parties should be eliminated as unconstitutional, but how can that be done when the two partiers control all government? Democracy? Get real. We are a banana republic.

I keep saying, I was never drawn to Trump, progressives pushed me to him.

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