[This article by Mojmir Babacek was first published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Call on the people of the world to pressure their governments to declassify the existence of weapons capable of remotely controlling human brain activity

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On March 4 Friedrich Merz stated, after meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, that Europe would not accept an agreement on Ukraine reached without its participation.

“Without the involvement of Europeans, there will be no agreement,“ stated Merz.

This confirmed the ongoing conflict between the USA and the EU. While the USA sees its chance to grow its power by using Russia to halt China’s economic and political rise, the European Union sees its opportunity to expand its territory and influence by eliminating the Russian obstacle to acquiring new territories toward Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and through this path, perhaps eventually even achieving control over China.

This disagreement may persist in the long term because the EU’s chances of dominating the world are much more distant than the current opportunities for the USA, especially if the USA allow Russia to regain parts of Ukrainian territory that have historically been part of Russia, identified with it in 2014 and even went so far as to stage a military uprising against their accession to the EU and NATO.

The USA has no interest in supporting the growth of EU power, and both sides are maneuvering in an effort to achieve their respective goals. All chances of victory in this power struggle are on the side of the USA.

The support and assistance of some European states to the USA in its attack on Iran is merely a reflection of their dependency in their relation to the USA. In 2024, they proved this dependency very conclusively. The EU planned to ban the use of neurotechnologies that enable remote control of human brains, but under pressure from the USA, it abandoned this intention. If the EU does not change their mindset, their dependency will grow still bigger. The most sensible in the EU is Spain, which has understood that the USA is attacking the sovereignty of states worldwide and has refused to allow the U.S. to use shared military bases on Spanish territory to violate international law by attacking sovereign Iran. Spain was aware that it could be next in line after Greenland. France and the United Kingdom have chosen to serve in Iran the U.S., which is preparing to engulf Europe. According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the attack on Iran has broad support among NATO member states.

In the so-called democratic world, a hidden struggle for power is growing. The West is thus returning to a feudal order in which the struggle for territory and power was a key element of international politics. However, in this way it is automatically renouncing democracy. Consequently it is no surprise that in the U.S., there is currently a fight over whether it will remain a democratic state or transform into a global totalitarian ruler of the world, using artificial intelligence technologies to maintain its control.

Dario Amodei, founder and CEO of Anthropic, a company developing artificial intelligence systems, wrote an open letter to the U.S. Department of Defense on February 26, 2026. In it, he assured them that his company would not provide the Pentagon with autonomous weapons capable of killing people without human oversight or tools for the mass surveillance of Americans, as doing so would undermine the democratic values of American society. He stated that

“using these systems for mass domestic surveillance is incompatible with democratic values. AI-driven mass surveillance presents serious, novel risks to our fundamental liberties. To the extent that such surveillance is currently legal, this is only because the law has not yet caught up with the rapidly growing capabilities of AI. For example, under current law, the government can purchase detailed records of Americans’ movements, web browsing, and associations from public sources without obtaining a warrant… Powerful AI makes it possible to assemble this scattered, individually innocuous data into a comprehensive picture of any person’s life—automatically and at massive scale“.

About his conflict with the U.S. Department of War, he wrote: The Department of War has stated they will only contract with AI companies who accede to “any lawful use” and remove safeguards in the cases mentioned above. They have threatened to remove us from their systems if we maintain these safeguards; they have also threatened to designate us a “supply chain risk”—a label reserved for US adversaries, never before applied to an American company—and to invoke the Defense Production Act to force the safeguards’ removal. Amodei published his statement 24 hours before the expiration of the Defense Department’s ultimatum, which demanded that Anthropic comply with its requests and relinquish decision-making authority over the use of its technologies to the Department of Defense. Before the ultimatum expired, more than 300 Google employees and 60 employees from rival company OpenAI signed an open letter urging their leadership to support Anthropic’s decision.

Two days later, Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social network:

“the left wing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution“ and ordered all federal agencies to cease using products from Anthropic. Five days later, the U.S. Department of War terminated its contract with Anthropic. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused the company of compromising American national security, and an attempt to “gain veto power over operational decisions of the U.S. military“.

As early as February 28, 2026, Sam Altman, the CEO of rival company OpenAI, wrote on the platform X that his company had signed a contract with the Department of War in which OpenAI reserved the same rights that Anthropic had demanded regarding global surveillance of Americans and the killing of people with autonomous weapons without human oversight. However, a comment appeared on platform X from Jeremy Lewin, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom, stating that Sam Altman had agreed to a compromise that Dario Amadei had previously rejected. This compromise stipulates that the contract includes the establishment of a working group at the Department of Defense, composed of leading artificial intelligence experts from the Department of Defense and leading experts from companies involved in AI development, including experts from OpenAI. This group will engage in dialogue about the capabilities of artificial intelligence, including its potential to infringe on the privacy of American citizens. After the strong reaction from Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth to Dario Amodei’s opposition to the global surveillance of Americans, it was unlikely that the U.S. government would quickly change its stance and stop pursuing the global surveillance of U.S. citizens—a crucial step on the path toward creating a totalitarian state.

Altman’s contract will protect American citizens from global surveillance only as long as a free press continues to function in the U.S. However, it would be enough for the U.S. government to declare the use of artificial intelligence technologies by the Department of War as a state secret, and OpenAI’s representatives would lose any ability to disclose the fact that the government is surveilling all American citizens. It’s worth recalling that similarly in the U.S., the EU, and Russia, it is prohibited to reveal the existence of technologies for remote control of human brain activity meanwhile, large groups of people there complain that experiments are being conducted on them using these technologies or that they are attacked by them (see Havana syndrome).

“The conflict between the U.S. Department of Defense and the company Anthropic, however, was solely a matter of American domestic politics. The company Anthropic did not attempt to prevent the U.S. from using artificial intelligence for global surveillance of the world’s population and the subsequent control of the brain activity of opponents of American power worldwide. In 1994, the Institute for Strategic Studies at the U.S. War College published a study titled ‘The Revolution in Military Affairs and Conflict Short of War’, in which it wrote:” „Potential or possible supporters of the insurgency around the world were identified using the Comprehensive Interagency Integrated Database. These were categorized as “potential” or “active,” with sophisticated computerized personality simulations used to develop, tailor, and focus psychological campaigns for each. Individuals and organizations with active predilections to support the insurgency were targets of an elaborate global ruse using computer communications networks and appeals by a computer-generated insurgent leader“ (p. 13).

In 2024 the United Nations wrote:

“Neurotechnologies challenge the foundations of the human rights system and can be used in ways that may erode democracy and the rule of law… Neurotechnologies can be used to interfere and manipulate individuals. Through neuromodulation devices, the physical and mental processes of a person’s inner sphere can be altered in ways similar to ‘brainwashing’… They may also interfere with the right to make autonomous life choices without outside interference or intimidation (decisional privacy), as well as effect informational privacy through unauthorized uses of the personal information collected… Moreover some types of neurotechnologies can affect mental health and provoke alterations in an individual’s personality, psychological balance or sense of self identity… As ‘neuromarketing’ strategies have already demonstrated, they can be successfully used to condition the forming of opinions, as well as influencing an individual’s decision-making processes. That enables, to an unprecedented extent, behavioural manipulation of individuals (p. 8-11) by private actors, such as marketing engineers or political campaigners“. The United Nations, likely out of caution, avoided stating that these technologies could also be used by state authorities to remotely control the thoughts and decision-making of citizens. After all, UN existence depends on the funding it receives from individual governments. The U.S. government, through its attempt to impose global surveillance on American citizens, has made it clear that it is moving toward establishing a totalitarian state. At the same time its foreign policy convinces the world that its goal is global domination. With the current actions of the U.S. in the world, the hope that democracy, sovereignty of states and freedom of thought will be preserved is growing ever thinner. We therefore call on people worldwide to pressure their governments to declassify the existence of weapons capable of remotely controlling human brain activity. When the world general public learns that the USA (and other governments) are in possession of those neurotechnologies, it will be possible to stop the U.S. from using these technologies to dominate the world by destroying people’s freedom of thought.”

To this effect you may as well sign the petition to the European parliament requesting it to ban the remote manipulation of the human nervous system by neurotechnologies.

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Mojmir Babacek was born in 1947 in Prague, Czech Republic. Graduated in 1972 at Charles University in Prague in philosophy and political economy. In 1978 signed the document defending human rights in communist Czechoslovakia „Charter 77“. Since 1981 until 1988 lived in emigration in the USA. Since 1996 he has published articles on different subjects mostly in the Czech and international alternative media.

In 2010, he published a book on the 9/11 attacks in the Czech language. Since the 1990‘s he has been striving to help to achieve the international ban of remote control of the activity of the human nervous system and human minds with the use of neurotechnology.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).